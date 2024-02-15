Midway takes their second loss to conference foes, 71-58

The Red Devil and Raider boys closed out the night in the late game, squaring off against one another in their second meeting of the season. The first matchup was a 30-point blowout loss for Midway and the Raiders were looking to clean that up to close out their home schedule. Though this time around the game was much more respectable, Midway couldn’t pull off the win and took a 71-58 loss.

The opening tip was swatted out of bounds by Anthony Graham and possession was given to Red Springs. They got an opening three-pointer and immediately generated a turnover for two more points. Turnovers continued to plague Midway and the Red Devils quickly built a 7-0 lead. Graham finally got the Raiders on the board after Midway broke the Red Springs press but the Red Devils relentlessly applied the heat. Every pass the Raiders made was challenged and they struggled to generate clean plays. With 3:56 on the clock, the Red Springs’ lead hit 13-2 and Midway was forced to spend their second timeout. The Devils kept right on churning, further advancing their lead to 18-2 with a timeout on the court and 1:56 left in the quarter. At the end of the first period, Red Springs led 18-4.

The Raiders hit a quick little streak at the beginning of the second period, getting a trio of steals that were all cleaned up by Kemari McNeil. With this sudden burst of points, Midway was back to within 18-11. Helping the Raiders stay in contention was consecutive missed free throws from the Devils. Midway also picked up a full-court press, which slowed Red Springs down considerably. With 5:22 left in the first half, the Raiders were on a 16-0 run and had gotten back to within 18-16. The Red Devils finally stopped Midway’s run with a three-pointer and followed up with a layup to re-extend the lead to 23-16. Frustration began to mount as the second quarter wound down and fouls piled up against the Raiders. Nonetheless, Midway stayed within striking distance and at halftime only trailed 32-26.

The teams exchanged points at the start of the second half and Red Springs held a 37-28 lead. Midway fired back and got consecutive baskets but the Devils ran their lead right back to double digits on consecutive three-point plays. Throughout the third period, Red Springs returned to form and began to gain separation again. At the 3:38 mark, they had re-established a 49-34 lead and were in possession. At the end of the third quarter, the Red Devils led 52-38.

The fourth quarter saw an early Raiders run at the start of the period with the score being cut down to 52-42. Then Red Springs committed a turnover, yielding a timeout with Midway in possession. A Jacob Holland layup brought the lead back into single digits but then a costly technical foul on him in the same transaction helped the Red Devils put the margin right back at 10 points. The Raiders, though, didn’t go away. They remained within striking distance but couldn’t quite mount a run. A three-pointer from Red Springs proved to be the dagger, which was followed by free throws at the 3:03 mark to make it 63-50. In the end, Red Springs went on to claim the victory, winning 71-58.

Scorers for the Raiders were McNeil with 19 points and Tripp Westbrook with 16 points. Graham and Colin Woods had six points, Tanner Williams and Andre Gregory had four points, and Holland had three points.

With the loss, Midway drops to 12-8 on the season and 3-6 in league play. A trip to St. Pauls is all that the Raiders have left on Friday.

