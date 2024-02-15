Lady Raiders topple Red Devils in close game, 37-32

It was Senior Night out at Midway High School when the Lady Raiders hosted Red Springs on Tuesday night. The first time these two teams met up, the Lady Red Devils took home a 10-point victory so Midway was looking for a little revenge to celebrate their final home game. At the end of the night, they defended home turf and picked up a 37-32 victory.

After the opening tip was sent out of bounds, Midway got first possession but came up empty on a turnover. Red Springs didn’t fare any better and a minute had ticked off the clock. In fact, over three minutes passed before Red Springs broke the ice with a jumper from the elbow, making it 2-0. Finally, with 3:08 left in the quarter, Morgan Williams tied the game up with a jumper but the Lady Red Devils went right back ahead. Later, Kara Beth Benton hit a three-pointer to tie the game up at 5-5 then hit another to give the Lady Raiders the 8-5 lead. At the end of one period, Midway led 11-6.

The struggles that plagued both teams early in the first quarter had returned in the second. Two minutes had run off the clock before the Lady Devils hit a couple free throws to make it 11-8. A couple minutes later, free throws again changed the score as the lead had been trimmed to 11-10. Peyton Herring finally got Midway on the board with a jumper inside the arc and was fouled on the play but missed the free throw, leaving the score at 13-10. Herring returned to the line a few seconds later but again failed to make her free throws and the score was unchanged. Scoring picked up a tad as the half winded down and at the break, the Lady Raiders led 15-14.

Out of the break, a three-pointer by Megan Jackson pushed the lead to 18-14 and a layup from McKenzie Williams extended it to 20-14. Later, Herring cleaned up a rebound and gave the Lady Raiders their largest lead of the night at 22-14. Midway’s lead went on to reach double-digits after the Williams sisters forced a steal and went the other way for a breakaway layup. After that, the scoring really halted again and at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Raiders led 28-18.

Midway’s carelessness was proving costly at the start of the fourth quarter as turnovers and missed shots yielded points for Red Springs. The free throw line, though, wasn’t kind to the Lady Devils but the lead had still been trimmed to 28-22. Red Springs continued to chip away as the Lady Raiders were struggling. With 4:41 to go, another drought plagued Midway and the Lady Devils were climbing their way up, now trailing just 28-24. Kyleigh Stonerock, though, hit a long jumper for the Lady Raiders to make it 30-24, but back-to-back Red Springs baskets made it 30-28. Then, with three minutes to go, the game was tied at 30-30. A three-point play by Herring put Midway back out front and then the Lady Raiders were back in possession after an empty trip for the Lady Devils. With 1:56 to go, there was a timeout on the court with Midway leading 33-30. Out of the break, Morgan Williams connected on a baseline jumper, extending the margin back to 35-30. After a chaotic finish, Midway was fortunate to hang on for the victory, winning 37-32.

Scorers for the Lady Raiders were McKenzie Williams with nine points and Herring with seven points. Morgan Williams and Benton each had six points, Stonerock had four points, Jackson had three points and Ella Clark had two points.

With the win, Midway is now 11-9 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. One final regular season game remained this week and that was a road trip to St. Pauls on Friday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page