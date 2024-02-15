Lady Spartans take big win over Wildcats; Hobbton boys takedown Union

The Union Spartans visited the Hobbton Wildcats Tuesday night and went home with one win and two losses. The Spartan boys lost 62-22 to the Wildcats, the Spartan girls dominated the Lady Wildcats getting a 55-34 win. and the Wildcat JV got a 66-54 win over the Spartans.

Boys

The Wildcats hit the court with a determined goal. The scored 21 points in the first quarter for a 21-5 advantage. The scoring slowed in the second quarter with the Wildcats only getting eight points while the Spartans scored four. Going into the halftime break, the Wildcats had a 2o point advantage at 29-9.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats opened the margin to a 32 point lead at 48-16. The final frame saw the Spartans score six points while the Wildcats 14 points for the win.

For the Wildcats, Reece Bradshaw had 23 points. Ashawd Wynn and 13 points, Dai’vian Murrell had nine points, Garrett Britt had seven points and Alex Devone had five.

Union’s Emmanuel Adams had six points, Mikhail McNeal had five, Ayden Wrampe had six points and C. Wright had three.

Girls

Union’s girls got a big win over the Lady Wildcats. They jumped out to a 15-7 margin in the first quarter. In the second quarter, they scored 16 points while the Wildcats got 11 points. the halftime score was 31-18, Spartans.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats’ scoring dried up getting only one point while the Spartans got 22 points for a 53-19 lead. The Union coaching staff put the younger players in for the fourth quarter. They only score two points while the Lady Wildcats picked up 14 points.

Ariyona Spearman led the Lady Spartans within 30 points. Zadariyah Faison followed with 12 points, Centavia McKoy had five points and Hailey King had three.

For the Wildcats, Katie Britt had 12 points, McKenna Thornton followed with 10 points. Miley McLamb had seven points and Madison Sinclair had five.

JV

The Wildcat JV added a win to their record. The held a five point advantage after the first quarter of play at 17-12. The added 13 points in the second quarter for a 30-16 lead.

In the third quarter, the scored 17 points while the Spartans got 11 points for a 47-39 advantage going into the final frame where they scored 19 points while the Spartans got 13.

For the Wildcats, Deonta Darden led with 19 points. Right behind him with 18 points was Darron Venable. Joe Corbett had 14 points.

Josiah Swinson led the Spartan effort with 14 points. Derik Aycock had 12 points, Elijah Godfrey had 10 points, Xavier Allen had seven points and Kemori McNeil had six points.

The Wildcats finish the regular season Thursday night hosting the North Duplin Rebels.

The Spartans final regular season game on Thursday, hosting Neuse Charter.

