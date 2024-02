The Middle Leopards were unparalleled on the hardwood, blazing a trail over the opposition for their victory.

The Lady Raiders fought hard in the final game of the season but couldn’t break through the opponents staunch play.

Midway Middle stands with their runner up trophy after a tough game against their county neighbors.

Roseboro-Salemburg Middle Leopards stand proudly after a dominating performance for the trophy, 42-17.

