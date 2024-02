Midway Raiders take runner up after a tough battle on the hardwood.

Hobbton Middle Wildcats topple Midway Raiders in close fight for the crown. They celebrate the victory after an arduous climb to the top in the ‘23 season.

Hobbton Middle Wildcats topple Midway Raiders in close fight for the crown. They celebrate the victory after an arduous climb to the top in the ‘23 season.

Midway wasn’t holding back and kept it close, with a series of snipes and brave drives to the paint.

The Wildcats were firing on all cylinders in the second half to put down the Raiders.

Hobbton Middle Wildcats topple Midway Raiders in close fight for the crown. They celebrate the victory after an arduous climb to the top in the ‘23 season.

Midway Raiders take runner up after a tough battle on the hardwood.

The Wildcats were firing on all cylinders in the second half to put down the Raiders.

Midway wasn’t holding back and kept it close, with a series of snipes and brave drives to the paint.