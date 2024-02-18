Leopards dominate first half but crumble to Eagles who rally in late game for win, 62-53

What started as an exciting, knuckle clenching, intense match between conference foes fizzled out in the second half as the Lakewood Leopards succumbed to the Eagles on the hardwood, 62-53,

The first quarter was a back and forth affair as Lakewood took an early lead but the Eagles came screaming right behind them. Seven players on the Lakewood roster aided in their first fifteen points of the game, leading Rosewood by just one, 15-14.

The following round, Rosewood had fallen apart after the Leopards dominated them up and down the court. The Eagles were only able to muster up nine points to Lakewood’s 20. Cameron Williams and Kristofer Robinson proved to be hard to stop in the paint as they played hardball in the lane, fending off the defending Eagles. They remained helpless as the home team were playing lights out, with lots of clean passes and smart shot choices, that had them running away at halftime, 35-23.

It was in the third, following the break, where the Leopards tarted collapsing. Those clean passes were morphing into turnovers as the Eagles were figuring out their scheme. The adjustment was tough for Lakewood with them trying to change things up but the plays kept blowing up in their faces. Rosewood capitalized off a slew of steals from good positioning which Lakewood couldn’t seem to get around. Nothing seemed to work and the magic that was bestowed upon them in the beginning was fading away. The Eagles soared further, closing the gap to just three after trailing in the first half, 43-40.

In the fourth quarter, Lakewood completely skid out of control. They were picked off not because of positioning but sloppy passing by the home team. In a blink the game went from Lakewood leading, to tied up then finally, Rosewood leading. The crowd was silent but the visiting spectators were having a ball as their team had come back.

The onslaught continued with the Eagles playing on a different level as the Leopards were trying to shake the late game demon that had been following them this season. Alas, it was to no avail and Lakewood would end up only scoring 10 points in the final quarter while Rosewood nailed 19, seemingly at will. The Leopards take the loss for their final game of the season, 62-53.

Lakewood sits at 8-12 overall at the end of the year and drop to fifth place in the Carolina 1A at 4-6. They will wait for the tournament pairing and look to make a splash for the conference trophy. Announcement of tourney play will come this weekend.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page