Dark Horses stumble, dropping seventh straight to close out season, 66-36

In the late game on Friday night, the Dark Horses and the Golden Tornadoes hit the hardwood to conclude regular season play. The first contest was one Clinton would like to quickly forget, an 87-14 blowout. Another uphill battle was expected this time around and that’s the way things unfolded as Fairmont staked another victory, winning 66-36.

Fairmont won the opening tip and went straight to work. They got an opening layup in the lane and generated a quick steal to get another, making it 4-0 right off the bat. Clinton’s turnover spree continued and the Golden Tornadoes stretched their lead to 6-0, yielding a timeout from the Dark Horses. When play resumed, Fairmont remained active on both ends of the floor and their lead hit 10-0. For Clinton, they were missing the easy ones…free throws and a wide-open layup. Camden Davis finally got the Dark Horses on the board around the 2:00 mark, making it 10-3. Fairmont spun their tires down the stretch while Holden Spell helped pick things up for Clinton and at the end of the first quarter, the score was 12-9.

Clinton continued to chip into the deficit when the second quarter began, getting a basket to make it 12-11. Fairmont quickly responded but the teams continued to jostle back and forth. The game got a little physical throughout the second quarter as the teams wrestled steals away from each other. With 4:30 left before the half, the game was tied up at 14-14 after free throws by Jaymon Bryant. For all the work the Dark Horses had done, the Golden Tornadoes quickly erased it, using a 6-0 run to make it 20-14. Davis connected on a three-point basket to trim the deficit in half, but Fairmont hit one final shot before the half to make it 22-17 at halftime.

When play resumed, the Tornadoes quickly extended their lead back to 10 points. Clinton could only muster a couple free throws and as a result the Dark Horses were falling behind. When they could get shots, nothing was falling and Fairmont’s lead continued to grow. With 3:01 left in the third quarter, the Golden Tornadoes had run their advantage to 39-19 to blow the game wide open. Fairmont got careless as time in the third quarter ticked away and allowed Clinton a chance to get back some points. By the end of the period, though, they had recovered enough to still lead by 20 points at 47-27.

Fairmont only continued to further extend their lead, which hit 30 points midway through the fourth quarter. Both teams began to sub in reserve players, who all continued to contribute to the score column. When all was said and done, the Golden Tornadoes sailed off into the sunset, winning 66-36.

Davis led the Dark Horses with 10 points and was followed by Holden Spell with seven. Bryant had five points and Keith Wilson and NyDarion Blackwell had three points each. T.K. Raynor and Gregory Coxum each had two points.

This marks 7-straight losses for the Dark Horses, who finish the regular season at 8-14 overall and 0-9 in conference play. They are slated to face Midway on Monday night in the opening round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference tournament.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page