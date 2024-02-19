Lady Spartans take No. 1 seed; Lakewood and Hobbton fight to advance

Union boys hoping to garner first win with upset over Neuse in the first round. The Lady Spartans wait patiently for either the Rosewood Eagles or the Neuse Charter Cougars.

Hobbton boys and grils are looking to down the Leopards Lakewood in the first round of the Carolina 1A.

Sampson County will be on the road this week for the Carolina 1A tournament for most of the boys games. Ladies Leopards and Spartans earn home court advantages as they look to take home hardware.

Lakewood (8-12) v Hobbton (5-18)

Boys

The Leopards have been up and down this season, along with Hobbton. These two teams have been fighting back and forth all year in the rankings, never staying too far apart from each other. Lakewood has maintained a better stride when compared to the Wildcats collecting three more wins but they could have had more had they not run into the second half blues in a handful of games. However, they’ve managed to pull off big wins such as earlier in the season, winning in overtime to the East Columbus Gators by three at 58-55 and toppling Midway in their season opener 51-44. Facing off against Clinton, they lost all three of their encounters but not by a lot, staying within three in each game.

Hobbton came out of the gate this season limping, taking on some bigger programs that really stretched them out. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to capitalize immediately upon their rough start and the losses kept coming. The Wildcats however, turned a new leaf and implemented a new mentality to their game. This helped them tie with Lakewood in conference play but their overall record still suffered, taking 18 losses on the year. They’d manage to take the conference leaders, the North Duplin Rebels, to task and was just three points shy of the upset, 54-51.

Despite their subpar seasons, they’ve put on a show whenever these two face each other on the court, providing an intense spark that continues to excite the crowd of Sampson County. The fire is stoked whenever these big cats take to the hardwood. Their two encounters were anyone’s game, with Ashawd Wynn and Garret Britt driving hard into the paint and Lakewood’s answer to the cat duo with Cameron Williams and Kristofer Robinson. On the perimeter, the Wildcats have a host of shooters with two players over 80 percent beyond the perimeter according to MaxPreps stats, with Alex Devone and Dai’vian Murrell, tied at 82 percent. Reece Bradshaw comes in behind by six with 76%.

Though Lakewood doesn’t have the range, they dominate the paint, out rebounding their neighbors 547 to 84, delivering plenty of second chance options for the Leopards. Turnovers are something they both share and have suffered defeat by allowing too many of these which will be what separates these two rivals in the end.

They have split their encounters with Hobbton taking the first win in drag out fight on the court, 68-59. The Leopards were able to avenge their earlier loss to them with a 61-54 win just a couple of weeks ago.

Both teams are set to settle the score once and for all this season as each are looking to stop thei other advance as they vye for the Carolina 1A trophy. The matchup will be hosted by Neuse Charter and is slated to begin Tuesday Feb. 20 with tip off at 6 p.m.

Lakewood (10-10) v Hobbton (0-19)

Girls

The Lady Leopards have split the season down the middle hitting 10-10 but have played well against their conference, raking in a 7-3 record against Carolina 1A foes. After struggling early on in the season, losing five of their first six, they started winning in pairs. Their last six games were split, losing three and capping off the year with a three game streak.

The Lady Wildcats have not found their rhythm this season and had some tough sledding early on with a new coach and an incredibly small roster. Still, Hobbton has shown heart when playing their games, even playing a lady down, setting up a five on four scenario. This hasn’t deterred them from playing and they shown progress in their skill on the court as the year has progressed.

In their previous encounters against the Leopards, Hobbton has been on the receiving end of some eavy handed losses, not breaking twenty points scored in both meetings. Lakewood will be looking to add a third loss to their column on their trek to the trophy.

Union

Girls (17-4)

The Lady Spartans have had a stellar year on the hardwood this season as they walk into the conference tourney at 17-4 and 9-1, earning a first round bye and the No. 1 spot.

Their sole loss this season in the Carolina 1A came at the hands of the No. 2 North Duplin Rebels. The other three losses came from East Columbus (who beat them twice) and the Clinton Lady Horses. The Lady Spartans would avenge their loss to Clinton the very next week in a nail biter when they took them down for the first time in years by just a pair, 49-47.

Union will await the winner of the No. 4 Rosewood Eagles and the No. 5 Neuse Charter Cougars. The Lady Spartans are licking their chops as they have manhandled both teams in conference play, with the closest margin of victory came against the Cougars at the end of January where they won by 14, 48-34. Union is on the run with a seven game win streak and are looking to keep that train rolling while snatching the Carolina 1A trophy on the way.

Boys (0-21)

The Spartans have faced an uphill battle this season. Between ironing out fundamentals, fostering team unity and learning how to play in real time, Union hasn’t been able to put it all together this season and have faced a long year of defeat.

In all their games, they’ve breached 40 points only three times this season and their closest game was their most recent one, this past Thursday when they loss by 13 to the Cougars of Neuse Charter, 58-45. Coincidentally, they will have a chance to right this wrong on Tuesday when they face the Cougars at home for round one of the Carolina 1A tournament.

