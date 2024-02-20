Alexi Rhodes with more acrobatic play, balances in bounds to save the play. Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent

Alexi Rhodes with more acrobatic play, balances in bounds to save the play.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent

<p>Kiyah Braxton peers down court while Katie Britt focuses on her.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Kiyah Braxton peers down court while Katie Britt focuses on her.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>Karizma Freeman stretches out to prevent the ball from going out of bounds.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Karizma Freeman stretches out to prevent the ball from going out of bounds.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>Jamai Rich leaps up for the rebound, giving Lakewood a second chance shot.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Jamai Rich leaps up for the rebound, giving Lakewood a second chance shot.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>McKenna Thornton tries for the three pointer.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

McKenna Thornton tries for the three pointer.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>Graci Barefoot lines up for a mid-range jumper.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Graci Barefoot lines up for a mid-range jumper.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>Kiyah Braxton comes down with the rebound with Wildcat guarding.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Kiyah Braxton comes down with the rebound with Wildcat guarding.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>Javiona Johnson (33) throws up a three with Jamai Rich (25) guarding.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Javiona Johnson (33) throws up a three with Jamai Rich (25) guarding.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>Katie Britt turns and drives to the net, evading Honestee Williams.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Katie Britt turns and drives to the net, evading Honestee Williams.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>Katie Britt leaps up for a chance at the net.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Katie Britt leaps up for a chance at the net.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>McKenna Thornton (21) turns away from Honestee Williams (11).</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

McKenna Thornton (21) turns away from Honestee Williams (11).

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>Miley McLamb runs up the court.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Miley McLamb runs up the court.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>Alexis Rhodes plays mart and plugs the passing lane, disrupting Hobbton’s throw in.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Alexis Rhodes plays mart and plugs the passing lane, disrupting Hobbton’s throw in.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent
<p>Karizma Freeman steals the ball.</p> <p>Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent</p>

Karizma Freeman steals the ball.

Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent

The Leopards hosted the Hobbton Wildcats for the first round of the Carolina 1A conference tournament. Hobbton has had a dismal season as they’ve tried to reshape the program, still they showed up and took on Lakewood despite the overwhelming odds. They played until the final buzzer but were sent home in defeat, 58-18.

The crowd was still filing in for the Hobbton faithful, though they may have had a feeling how the game was going to turn out, it didn’t matter. From tipoff, Lakewood had their way with the fledgling team. Arianna Corbett spent a portion of the game, hollering at her team to show some gumption, with the repeated phrases, ‘Go to the ball!’ or ‘Get after it!’ Honestee Williams led the charge for the Leopards with seven points and Alexis Rhodes hit the sole three shot for the quarter.

Lakewood was running away with it and by the end of the first, the Leopards were well on their way to victory at 17-3.

In the second, it was even worse for Hobbton even though they managed to double the score, thanks to the snipe shooting from Madison Sinclair who hit back to back threes. They were facing a barrage of offense from the Lakewood squad. Karizma Freeman would hit a three from afar to add on, along with the trips to the charity line cost Hobbton. Another black eye to the Lady Cats came when they lost Katie Britt due to an injury resulting from a hard collision with the opposition, she wouldn’t return to the game.

From here, the Wildcats were frazzled after losing their court leader. They tried to regroup and stop the Leopards but it was to no avail. By halftime, the game was all but over, 31-9.

The final two frames were uneventful as the Leopards were simply scoring at will, with the exception of a few good holds from the Wildcats. Hobbton would score nine more in the final two while Lakewood tallied on 27 to cap off the end of the game. The Lady Leopards advance to the next round, 58-18.

Lakewood’s Williams scored in every quarter in this game, stacking up 17 points and Amiyah Smith coming in second with 11. On the Wildcat’s end, it was Sinclair with six from her shooting in the second, then Thornton with five. Hobbton finishes out the season at 0-21.

Lakewood moves on, breaking .500 at 11-10. They will be moving on to play the No. 2 North Duplin Lady Rebels on Thursday Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page