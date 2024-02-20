Hobbton eliminated in opening round; Lady Leopards maul the opposition, 58-18

The Leopards hosted the Hobbton Wildcats for the first round of the Carolina 1A conference tournament. Hobbton has had a dismal season as they’ve tried to reshape the program, still they showed up and took on Lakewood despite the overwhelming odds. They played until the final buzzer but were sent home in defeat, 58-18.

The crowd was still filing in for the Hobbton faithful, though they may have had a feeling how the game was going to turn out, it didn’t matter. From tipoff, Lakewood had their way with the fledgling team. Arianna Corbett spent a portion of the game, hollering at her team to show some gumption, with the repeated phrases, ‘Go to the ball!’ or ‘Get after it!’ Honestee Williams led the charge for the Leopards with seven points and Alexis Rhodes hit the sole three shot for the quarter.

Lakewood was running away with it and by the end of the first, the Leopards were well on their way to victory at 17-3.

In the second, it was even worse for Hobbton even though they managed to double the score, thanks to the snipe shooting from Madison Sinclair who hit back to back threes. They were facing a barrage of offense from the Lakewood squad. Karizma Freeman would hit a three from afar to add on, along with the trips to the charity line cost Hobbton. Another black eye to the Lady Cats came when they lost Katie Britt due to an injury resulting from a hard collision with the opposition, she wouldn’t return to the game.

From here, the Wildcats were frazzled after losing their court leader. They tried to regroup and stop the Leopards but it was to no avail. By halftime, the game was all but over, 31-9.

The final two frames were uneventful as the Leopards were simply scoring at will, with the exception of a few good holds from the Wildcats. Hobbton would score nine more in the final two while Lakewood tallied on 27 to cap off the end of the game. The Lady Leopards advance to the next round, 58-18.

Lakewood’s Williams scored in every quarter in this game, stacking up 17 points and Amiyah Smith coming in second with 11. On the Wildcat’s end, it was Sinclair with six from her shooting in the second, then Thornton with five. Hobbton finishes out the season at 0-21.

Lakewood moves on, breaking .500 at 11-10. They will be moving on to play the No. 2 North Duplin Lady Rebels on Thursday Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at