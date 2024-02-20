Dark Horses stumble and fall to Midway in third meeting; season sweep completed, 63-41

Kemari McNeil goes up for a layup in the second half. He had a game-high 26 points.

With the first round of the Southeastern Athletic Conference tournament getting underway on Monday night, Midway and Clinton squared off for the third time this season up in Spivey’s Corner. The game was close in the early goings, but the Raiders rallied, leaving the Dark Horses in the dust and earning their third win over their rival, 63-41.

Midway got an early three pointer from Kemari McNeil and down on the other end Clinton countered with a Jaymon Bryant layup in the lane. From there, the pace of the game really picked up and was tied at 7-7. The Raiders then hit a 5-point streak, taking a 12-7 lead to prompt a Dark Horse timeout. Midway stretched their lead to 16-7 but then went cold and Clinton made a little run. At the end of the first period, the Raiders led 16-10.

A Clinton three-ball made it 16-13 early in the second as the Dark Horses were mounting a comeback. Midway was having trouble getting clean possessions and turnovers were becoming problematic. Clinton was also winning the rebound battle…all things that aided the Dark Horses in staying in contention. Suddenly, though, the lead swelled back to eight points after back-to-back Clinton turnovers produced transition points for the Raiders. With 5:14 on the clock, there was a timeout on the court with Midway leading 21-13. Midway’s little surge continued, extending all the way to 30-13 as Clinton was experiencing a bad drought. It didn’t get much better down the stretch and at halftime, the Raiders led 39-16.

The Dark Horses came storming out of the gate in the second half, getting six consecutive points off of Midway turnovers. They made it eight straight out of a timeout, bringing the score to 39-24 at the 6:47 mark. The Raiders recovered from this early punch, though, and quickly began to rain down threes, re-extending their lead to 54-28. At the end of the quarter, Midway led 54-29.

The Raiders ran their lead to 30 points at 59-29 to start off the fourth quarter before Camden Davis hit a three-pointer to get the lead back into the 20s. Clinton never recovered, though, and as time slipped away a lot of reserve players made their way onto the court. When all was said and done, Midway claimed the 63-41 victory.

McNeil led all scorers with 26 points. He was followed by Tripp Westbrook with 16 points and Anthony Graham, Tanner Williams, and Andre Gregory all had five points. Collin Woods had four points and Everett Jackson and Keller Godwin each had one point.

Fot Clinton, Walker Spell had nine points and Gregory Coxum had eight. Alex Evans had six points, Davis had five points, and Bryant, T.K Raynor, and Ny’Darion Blackwell all had three points. Holden Spell contributed two points.

With the win, Midway is now 15-7 overall. They advance to take on West Bladen on Wednesday in the conference semifinals which will be held at Fairmont High School.

For Clinton, they drop to 8-14 on the season.

