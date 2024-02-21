Register talks Lady Spartan success

Out at Union High, the halls were empty as everyone was in their classes, one more day down before the big game on Wednesday when they will travel to North Duplin for the second round of the conference tourney as the No. 1 seed in the league. It had been over a decade since the Lady Spartans were dubbed the regular season champs.

Union has been firing on all cylinders this season, taking only four losses all year as they climbed the Carolina 1A ladder. They made quick work of most of the conference, but hung up a couple of times, only to come back more fierce than before. It was there second game against Clinton when Register knew that something was different. After taking the loss from the Dark Horses, he said that something had changed.

“We’ve had some key wins, within the county we’re seven and one this year. A key moment was our loss to Clinton and I think that refocused us and when we went back, we were able to beat them on the road. I think that showed how tough of a team we have, it’s tough to win in Clinton. Our ladies showed the toughness and resiliency we have.”

That win was a big one that had everyone on the visitors side up and roaring as a rejuvenated Spartan team was reignited and poised for glory. Last season, they were heartbroken in the conference finals falling to North Duplin in a 55-43 loss. As they boarded the bus home, the team made a pact that they wanted to work hard and get back. Register said this took hold for the seniors and their hearts were ready to give it their all.

“They worked hard for this and they earned it.” He said.

The work isn’t done yet as they will have to face Neuse Charter next. The last game of the season was when they last played and it was the highest scoring for the Lady Spartans who dumped 72 on the Cougars. He named off all the players on the team by memory and praised all of them for their efforts. Though it may look like they can coast to the finals, Register is remaining steadfast and focused, knowing that they can lose a game on any given day.

“The focus has got to be spot on and the mistakes we’ve normally made, we’ve got to limit them. I don’t want to put too much pressure because that can have the opposite effect. I try to gently guide them back into focus. We’ve just got to pay attention and stay on task.”

The mistakes will be amplified in the tourney and the coach is trying to keep his Lady Spartans poised and ready to take the trophy home, knowing that any error can send them home. He touched on how he has been keeping the team focused on attention to details and their fundamentals.

With the interview over and walking out to the atrium, the coach added on, speaking highly of the team and his love for the girls. It was obvious this squad meant something to him and though he held the lump in his throat in check, there was no denying that this season was something special. On the night they captured the top seed, the Lady Spartans all signed a new ball and presented it to him as a token of respect and admiration for the coach that helped instill the confidence and fire in the Lady Spartans that was pivotal in their run for success.

He knows this will be the last year for some of his players and despite the outcome, win or lose, he hammered home that he didn’t want it to detract from the major success of this season, one which he will hold dear to his heart.

“This team continues to fight and scrap and is one of the toughest teams I’ve coached.”

