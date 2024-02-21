Leopards race ahead over Hobbton in second half, 69-64

It was an intense game between rivals on Tuesday out at the Neuse Charter gymnasium. The Lakewood and Hobbton faithful arrived in droves to cheer on their respective schools on the hardwood with the Leopards and Wildcats looking to advance in the Carolina 1A. As is tradition, these two were relentless on the court and battled fiercely. It was the Leopards who would get one over the Wildcats, 69-65.

From the get go, it was high tempo with both squads making powerful drives into the opposing lanes. Cameron Williams and Kristofer Robinson of Lakewood, were menances in the paint, pushing around the Wildcats. Nashon Kilkenny of Hobbton, proved to be the most effective against this power duo as he met the challenge in the rebound department. Lakewood found themselves in hot water though, as the distance game became the effective strategy as Hobbton started firing from the perimeter line with Reece Bradshaw and Garret Britt sniping away.

They’d go on a tear as the Hobbton motor started roaring, but Lakewood was spooling up as well. The Wildcats gifted the Leopards with some time at the charity stripe, which allowed them to catch up and take the lead. The teams were giving the audience their money’s worth in this action packed contest. By the end of the quarter, it was anyone’s game with both squads playing for pride and a chance at the conference title, 16-15, Lakewood leading.

The Leopards and Wildcats raced out onto the court, ready for another eight minutes of action. They didn’t disappoint as Lakewood struck first with well timed bounce pass in the paint from Robinson to Dashaun Carr, who leapt up for a quick strike. Kilkenny would answer back to keep Hobbton in it and from here an exciting point exchange ensued. The Leopards were holding the advantage in the rebound department, stealing plenty of opportunities from Hobbton that stalled out their offense at time.

Still, they battled back and used their precision shooting to keep up. Lakewood was able to herd the Cats to the perimeter than dump it off to the middle to either Robinson or Williams who’d make room with their size and take the layups. However, they struggled to keep the perimeter guarded and Britt made them pay again with a wide open three on the side, tying things up at 22 all. Bradshaw would follow this up with a quick steal and take it to the house to reclaim the lead. The Leopards ran into trouble, fumbling three offensive rebounds only for Kilkenny to rob them and sending a breakout pass to a fellow teammate who’d convert for two, propelling them ahead by four with a little over half a quarter of play left, 26-22. Lakewood called a timeout to try and regroup.

The adjustment was worthwhile as the Leopards shut down their perimeter, forcing the Cats to drive more, which disrupted their scheme. However, they still left a gap for Kilkenny to drain an open three, pushing them ahead by seven at that point. This was a turning point as Lakewood seemingly woke up and played with more ferocity, pushing Hobbton into a bad spot. Williams and Kilkenny were at it most of the second as these big men, showed no mercy with their bumps into one another. As the game progressed, the physical style of play was wearing down the visitors, with Carr ‘s persistent punches in the paint was paying off.

Late quarter heroics and quick passes put the Leopards within one as a potential lost possession turned into an ugly set piece that converted for two as an off-balanced Williams sent the rock to J’Kwon McKoy who dumped it off to Carr for the conversion. Kilkenny would snag the final points as the buzzer sounded for two, giving Hobbton the three point lead going into halftime, 31-28.

It didn’t start out the way Hobbton wanted with a big steal in the opening throw in that resulted in a score for Lakewood, cutting their lead to one. Another battle for points kicked off, tying things up at 35 all. Wildcat Bradshaw once again struck gold from beyond the perimeter with a three pointer, proving to be a thorn in the Leopard’s side. A huge blow came to Lakewood’s bench as McKoy took a hard fall and had to be helped off the court, taking away one of their better shooters from the game. Lakewood called a timeout to compose the team after the injury.

Hobbton held the line, but Lakewood continued with heavy pressure as they creeped forward. This resulted in some costly fouls for the Wildcats, allowing the Leopards free throw game to blossom. Williams took the foul, still managing to sink the layup as he fell to floor. He nailed the shot to take the lead only for Hobbton’s Kilkenny to snipe another three to reclaim the advantage.

Williams was a hot target and drew another pair of shots at the charity which he made, tying it up at 41 all. Robinson was next who took a foul off a defensive rebound and made a trip to the line, sinking one of two. The fouls slowed the game and it was it Hobbton’s turn this time. Deonte Darden made one of two, but quick reactions from the Wildcats snagged the rebound and converted it for a three point play, squaring the score once more at 44 all.

From here the scoring came from charity stripe with Lakewood looking to take the lead into the final frame. Dai’vian Murrell wasn’t having that and sank a buzzer beater three, locking up the score heading into the fourth, 47 all.

The Leopards meant business walking into the quarter as Juan Parker Jr. sank a three in the first minute of play. The Wildcats began to stumble as their passes began to miss their marks. Lakewood jumped on the opportunity to leap in front of the relentless Hobbton team. They began to pile on and capped off their run with a three from Chris Carr, separating themselve from the Wildcats by ten, 57-47.

Murrell broke the drought for Hobbton with a runaway two with five minutes remaining in the game. The contest went on and as precious seconds fell off the clock, desperation fouls came in. Hobbton roared back closing the gap to three as Lakewood tried to regain their dominance against the obstinate Wildcat team. The crowd was roaring, shaking the roof of the Cougar gym in proud display of their teams.

The decibel level got even louder when Lakewood sank a three doubling their lead to six at 63-57, this didn’t deter Hobbton who clawed their way back with less than a minute and a half left of play. The Wildcats added four as did the Leopards, keeeping the deficit the same. The Hobbton faithful howled in excitement as Ashawd Wynn drew a foul on a breakaway, giving hope to his team as he approached the charity stripe. With a stone cold gaze and the opposing cheer team making a racket from the bleachers, he sank both shots, leaving them just three away from tying it up for a chance at overtime with thirty seconds left of play, 67-64.

Alas, it would be Lakewood taking the win as Williams was fouled and he had been near automatic at the stripe. He drained both shots, delivering the nail in the coffin for Hobbton. Lakewood advanced with the victory over the Wildcats in this intense battle of wills, 69-64.

The Wildcats round out the year at 5-19 and will await seeding for the state tournament. Lakewood (9-12) on the other hand, will make their way to North Duplin on Wednesday to take on the Rebels (13-9) on their home court, en route to glory for the Carolina 1A trophy

