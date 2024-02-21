The Spartans take a big loss to Neuse Charter; winless for the year at 0-22

The Union Spartans faced the Neuse Charter Cougars on Tuesday for a chance at the conference title. The Cougars struggled in the first but caught traction and buried the Spartans, sending them home with the loss, 79-33.

Kicking things off, the Spartans were first to score off a stiff defensive play. They would scoop up the ball off a steal and make the layup striking first. The tempo for the game shifted and came to a crawl as the Cougars began to gain steam. Union fell out quickly towards the end of the game and Neuse picked up on their scheme.

By the quarter’s end, Union had lost their lead despite their persistent play and from here it turned ugly for the floundering Spartans, 10-6.

The next frame saw the Cougars completely dismantle the Spartan defense with quick passing and organized play. Union looked lost and their lack of experience showed. Repeatedly, the Spartans would try to attack but Neuse had picked apart their repetitive set pieces and capitalized. Emmanuel Adams had been their sole scorer for the quarter as he would make big drives into the lane but found little support.

The Spartans struggled in the paint and this cost them dearly as they were unable to rebound, essentially handing possession over after taking one shot or layup. However, on defense they were rabid and were not shy about the physical game as plenty of Spartans ate wood from dives and high risk rushes to the shooter. Alas, this wasn’t enough and they couldn’t keep up with the Cougar train. By halftime, Union was in a rut, trailing by fifteen, 29-14.

Following the break, Union would manage to muster up a tick more offense but the Cougars were able to mop the floor with them in the second half. The majority of Neuse’s points came in the third and fourth, with both totals breaking twenty for a final tallly of 50 compared to Union’s 19. The Spartans kept coming at them however, but it proved to be a fruitless endeavor as Union was sent home with a devestating loss, 79-33.

Union’s skid comes to a close but not from a victory but a season shutout. The Spartans fall to 0-22 after a dismal season that saw them outscored 655 to 1504, averaging out to 30 points a game for Union while their opponents basked in the glory averaging 68.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page