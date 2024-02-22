Hobbton takes first round loss in conference tourney; Rosewood advances, 48-40

On Wednesday, the Junior Varsity squads took to the court for a chance to advance to the conference finals. The Wildcats of Hobbton faced the Rosewood Eagles in a high intensity, action packed contest. Hobbton would fall to the Eagles in a heartbreaker as mistakes piled up in the fourth, costing them the game, 48-40.

In the beginning, it was tit for tat as the teams went back and forth on the court in a point exchange. Solid play from both sides made it hard to see an obvious winner, with them playing lights out defense, keeping the scoring to a minimum. It was Hobbton who would escape the quarter with a narrow lead.

The following quarter was all Wildcats as they were full sync with one another. Crisp passes, precision shots and protection, kept the Eagles from finding their wings for lift off. Rosewood was floundering about, going cross eyed trying to keep up with the heightened tempo Hobbton was bringing, forcing them into errors. The Wildcats left a trail of destruction behind them as they razed the Eagles going into halftime, but the opposition was coming right back at them, 24-18.

After the break, however, something shifted in the Wildcats and the stalls manifested. Those easy shots they were making in the second were no longer dropping, handling began to decline and they couldn’t find each other on the hardwood. The contest turned physical with bumps becoming pronounced showing the determination of the teams. Hobbton was able to fend off the pesky Eagles and their game cleaned up, shutting down Rosewood once again. It was a smother session as both teams were locking down each other and keeping the game from getting out of control. Zaydein Enriquez was putting up walls in the lane, keeping the Eagles at bay with athletic rebounds and physical play. Hobbton held the lead going into the fourth, but losing ground, 37-32.

In the final frame, the game took off and the tempo was through the roof. The players were sprinting up and down the court as they were fighting for the first strike. It was Rosewood who would get on the board first with a deep three pointer to bring them within a pair of Hobbton, 37-35. The Eagles weren’t finished and they tacked on a quick layup to tie up the game at 37 all. Darron Venable would help the Wildcats press forward and drove to the paint for two, to recapture the lead. Hobbton spun their tires for a little too long and the Eagles were able to pull forward. At the three and a half mark, the momentum went the against the Wildcats with Rosewood making two highly contested shots, 41-39.

From there Hobbton began to crumble under the pressure as seconds ticked off the clock. Mental lapses and shoddy handling allowed the Eagles to press further ahead, which they convert for three to propel them ahead by five. The Wildcats would be held in the final minutes to just a point from the charity line, while Rosewood buried them to take the win, 48-40.

The Wildcats finished out their season at 8-12 with a 5-4 record in league play. They will have to wait until next year where they will be licking their chops in anticipation for the following season.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page