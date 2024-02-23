Leopards stumble and never recover; Lady Rebels advance, 56-30

Coach Lofton Kerr tried to pep his team up after a devastating Duplin rally in the third.

The Lady Leopards are braved the storm and faced North Duplin for the second round of the Carolina 1A tournament. The Lady Rebels came out and fought off Lakewood in a physical contest, outmuscling the competition for the majority of the game. North Duplin advances to face Union in the finals, 56-30.

To kick things off, Lakewood came out roaring, bearing their teeth showing they weren’t to be messed with. This attitude dissipated after their first five points, a three pointer from Lashaunta Joyner and a contested layup from Amiyah Smith. Something shifted and the momentum swung to the Rebels, as they went on a 14 point tear, blowing out the Leopards in the first quarter, 14-6.

North Duplin kept the Leopards offense to a minimum with their domineering style of play. Their rapid swats and intimidating, tight defending of the lane, forced Lakewood to take risky shots and drives to the paint. These attempts went south the majority of the time, leaving Lakewood helpless as they watched the Rebels get breakout after breakout for easy shots on the basket.

Luckily for the Leopards, they struggled to score regardless, leaving a little hope for a comeback. The Leopards were unable to capitalize however, as North Duplin kept coming down with the rock not allowing for second chance shots for the opponents. By halftime, North Duplin had a good grip on Lakewood, they waltzed into the break with a comfortable lead, 24-11.

Lakewood was forced once more forced to watch the North Duplin show, as they couldn’t anything to stick. Shot after shot, steal after steal, rebound after rebound, nothing went right as the Rebels picked them apart. Lakewood upped the ante and started to play more physical as they tried to stop the bullying Rebels. It was futile however as they were shot down persistently, rendered inert as North Duplin added 19 more to their already steep lead, 43-18.

Entering the final frame, it was all but over and North Duplin let off the gas, swapping in some second stringers. Lakewood showed more than they had in the previous quarters but the damage was irreparable, as their fate had been sealed from the beginning. Lakewood was sent home carrying the loss back to Roseboro, 56-30.

Lakewood finishes the season, sitting at .500 with a 11-11 record and taking third in the Carolina 1A.

