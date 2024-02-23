Spartans survive Cougar mauling; fourth quarter rally brings Union to finals, 41-37

Ariyona Spearman rushes the camera as the buzzer sounds making a funny face in joy as the Spartans advance to finals. Bryant Register can be seen in the back yelling in elation over the close call.

It was a heart racing affair on Wednesday for the second game of the Carolina 1A conference tournament. The No. 1 Union Spartans were within a hairs trigger of being eliminated by the No. 5 Neuse Charter Cougars. The Lady Spartans rallied hard in the fourth to come away with the victory and await Friday for the chance at the crown of the conference, 41-37.

The Lady Cougars came out swinging and had Union on their heels. Neuse struck first with a big three pointer from the top of the key. The Spartans lead scorer, Ariyona Spearman, came right back at them and hit a three of her own to tie it up. This was short lived with though as the Cougars would strike back in seconds. Union climbed the ladder and put themselves up by two, but Neuse fought back and were able to square up the score at seven all. The game came to a crawl as the teams struggled to find the basket and the first ended at 10 all.

It was sluggish in the second with scoring at a low with only 15 between both squads. It was tough period as multiple players ended up diving on the ball as they struggled to maintain possession with the teams swatting away, trying to create an opportunity. Neuse remained composed, however and locked up Spearman tight, forcing Union to adjust. The Spartans struggled to generate the offense needed to fight off the Cougar attack and they entered halftime, trailing by five, 20-15.

After the break, the squads again battled it out and it morphed into a back and forth affair with no scoring. Neuse finally broke the ice and got on the board first after halftime, draining time from the clock. Union caught traction however and were able to bring themselves back from the brink. Spearman would draw a foul and take the extra point that came with it to bring them within three at 27-24. Zadariyah Faison tied it up with a clutch three pointer with only a minute remaining in the quarter. As the final seconds fell off the clock, the Spartans trusted Spearman with the rock and she delivered with a buzzer beater three, spiking the spirits of Union and giving them the lead in the final frame, 30-27.

Neuse continued to struggle early in the fourth as the Spartans fought to extend the lead. The Cougars were prowling though and kept scoring little by little, containing both Faison and Spearman. This allowed them to tack on scores and before they knew it, Union’s lead shrunk to just a pair after Neuse’s methodical dismantling of the Spartans. With a little over three and half left in the contest, the Cougars reached the top and tied it wup at 34 all.

Union remained poised and battled back, shunting the Cougar advances and opening up chances for them. Neuse stalled out at the wrong time and the Spartans made them pay. Union bum rushed the stumbling Cougars and tacked on enough padding to keep their distance. Neuse couldn’t answer them despite their physical play and Union walked away the winners, 41-37.

Union still reigns supreme in the Carolina 1A, sitting at 18-4. Spearman and Faison were the sole scorers in this contest splitting the 41 points score with Ariyona nailing 27 and Zadariyah taking 14. The Lady Spartans await the No. 2 North Duplin Rebels for the championship around on Friday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page