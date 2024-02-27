Calvin Lacewell reps Leopards; designated No. 1 freshman recruit

Lakewood’s running back core was quintessential to their dominant performance this past season. Calvin Lacewell shined above his peers as a true freshman, earning the top freshman player nods from www.highschool.si.com for his feats this season.

Arriving at the Lakewood weight room, Coach Barrett Sloan had most of his football team plating up, ready to start the hard work and prepare for next season. Lacewell walked with Sloan and the Independent back to the field house to discuss his skills what he’s looking forward to. The shy individual didn’t have much to say, but was humbled by the honor bestowed upon him.

His prowess in the backfield was felt by all who dared to stand in his way as he tore up the grass with his torque and speed. He carried the ball 120 times, accumulating 917 yards in his first year on varsity. This work ethic put his average carry in the high seven yard range (7.6) and pulled in 18 touchdowns. The votes showed how much his accolades resonated with the state as he pulled in 11,601 votes for the No. 1 spot with the next player, receiving 7,125 votes. Quite the gap but illustrated how pivotal this young man was to his team.

He has been playing since he was eight years old, what started as a game with friends in the summers and clear weekends, has morphed into a burgeoning career. He had always wanted to play running back, but started as a jack of all trades, playing in multiple slots to gain the skills and knowledge to be a future starter for the Leopards.

Lacewell spoke about his mindset when he is in the backfield, he keeps it simple and let’s his instincts and training take over. He told the Independent what goes through his mind.

“Just go.”

A fitting statement considering this has been his behavior since lacing up his cleats and buckling his helmet. This mentality could be seen in his play when you witness him responding on the fly and turning would be loss into gains. Lacewell praised his coaches and the school for entrusting him to carry the rock for Lakewood and he’s got plans in the offense to improve his already decent top end speed.

The Leopards are looking to get back on top after taking the Carolina 1A last season and with Lacewell in the backfield with more experience and a hard nosed training program, he will be a tough cookie to stop.

