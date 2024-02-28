Wallace wipes the floor with Leopards in season opener

It was tough sledding for Lakewood on their opening day for Spring sports as they faced Wallace Rose Hill at home. All three teams took devastating losses to kick off the season with two shutouts and ten run loss.

Soccer

The Lady Leopards were met with a ton of resistance when they faced the Bulldogs on the pitch on Monday, eating a blowout to start things off with 9-0 loss.

During the course of the match, the Leopards struggled from the get go to get out of their zone as Wallace was mounting a ton of pressure early on. Lakewood held them off but the Bulldogs would dribble past them and score four goals in the first half. The second half saw a collapse as Wallace pummeled them into submission with 15 minutes to spare, taking home the win in convincing fashion, 9-0.

The Lady Leopards will have to shake off the opening day loss as they will be on the road Thursday to face the James Kenan Tigers.

Softball

The Lady Leopards were trounced on the diamond facing a strong Wallace team, who buried them in runs, shutting out Lakewood, 18-0.

It got ugly early on for the Leopards in the first inning, as they fell behind quickly by four runs. Lakewood couldn’t make adequate contact and kept finding themselves popping the ball up or smacking weak grounders to the opposition. Wallace was gifted with walks which aided in their runaway train of the game. The Leopards livened up towards the end with a couple of good knocks and free bases but couldn’t capitalize on the advantage. By the fourth, the writing was on the walls for Lakewood trailing by a mammoth, 15 runs.

The Leopards have a quick turnaround and will be on the field again on Tuesday as they face their county neighbors, the Clinton Lady Horses.

Baseball

The Bulldogs were met with some resistance from Lakewood in the diamond but pulled away as the game rolled on, taking the win, 14-4.

Wallace struck first, snatching two runs off a couple good knocks and solid baserunning, Lakewood held the line in the first inning, keeping them at two. In the following frame, the Bulldogs added three more to put them up by five and the Leopards still looking for that first run. The Leopards fought back, smacking in three runs, shrinking their deficit to two and putting Wallace on guard, making it 5-3 going into the third.

Lakewood shined in this inning, keeping Wallace scoreless and giving them hope to catch up. They’d score their final run at the bottom of the third to make it a one run game. The following two innings, the Leopards were forced to watch as Wallace was gifted with knocks that found the holes in their formation, leaving them helpless as runner after runner crossed home plate. Wallace took the win home in the season opener.

The Leopards will travel to Clinton on Tuesday to face the Dark Horses in the diamond.

