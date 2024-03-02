Lady Raiders rendered inert, Wildcats dominate 5-1

Rachel Eldridge gets around Hobbton’s Brenda Reyes for a header attempt on goal. Eldridge had Midway’s only goal on Wednesday.

The Midway and Hobbton girls soccer teams met up in Spivey’s Corner on Wednesday night, renewing an old rivalry under cloudy skies and against blustery wind. That didn’t prove to be a problem for the Lady Wildcats, though, as they turned in a dominating performance and posted a 5-1 victory over the Lady Raiders.

In the first couple minutes of the game, it was Hobbton that applied pressure. They generated an early chance out front of the goal, but the play ended in a collision and no goals were scored. The Lady Wildcats continued to uphold possession, limiting any chances of Midway getting a runout back the other way.

Hobbton continued to be the aggressor as the battle remained in the Lady Raiders zone. Then out of nowhere, Midway finally got a ball free and worked their way into open field. They ran the ball all the way to the other end and got a corner kick. The corner proved successful as it was cleaned up on a header by Rachel Eldridge. With 30:13 left in half, the Lady Raiders led 1-0.

It was all downhill from there for Midway, though.

The battle was heating up as the teams continued to jostle. Advantage continued to lean in Hobbton’s favor but the Lady Wildcats couldn’t sneak one in. Finally, though, at the 18:31 mark, Denisse Jorge fired from straight out in front of the goal and connected with the back of the net, tying the game up at 1-1.

While Hobbton continued to dominate possession, Midway squandered a couple of PK opportunities and the first half continued to wind down. In the meantime, the Lady Raiders turned away a Lady Wildcats corner kick, leaving the score tied at 1-1.

Then with 3:00 left in the first half, Jorge drew a penalty in the box, yielding a penalty kick with just her and the Midway goalkeeper Mackenzie Lee. Jorge won the face-off and converted the PK, putting Hobbton up 2-1, which held up to be the halftime score.

The Lady Wildcats continued their onslaught early in the second half, getting a pair of shots on goal that were cleaned up by Lee. Shot after shot continued to pour in but the score remained 2-1.

With 32:08 left, however, Jorge completed the hat trick, getting a third goal on a free kick that was just out of the reach of Lee, putting the Lady Wildcats lead at 3-1.

Later, around the 24:00 mark, Jorge nearly added to her tally but a big save from Lee prevented another goal. Then a couple minutes later, Midway crashed the goal for a scoring opportunity of their own but Hobbton’s Gloria Ramirez made the play to prevent the goal.

Jorge’s fourth goal would eventually come, though, as she fired another shot from straight away that found its way past the right side of the net with 17:00 to go. Now leading 4-1, the game was all but decided as time was slipping away.

The Lady Wildcats tacked on one more goal when McKayla Harris fired one in with 12:30 left in the game, pushing the margin to 5-1.

Now at 1-1, the Lady Wildcats were set to host Spring Creek on Tuesday.

Next week, they will host Princeton on Monday, travel to East Duplin on Tuesday, then host Harnett Central on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page