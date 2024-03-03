Harrells sent packing empty handed, suffering a pair of losses

The Crusaders took a pair of losses on Thursday as they sputtered out in the opening of the spring season. Harrells baseball sits at 1-1 while the Lady Crusaders begin the year on a two game skid.

Softball

The Lady Crusaders started out slow while the Cape Fear Eagles’ engine was churning. They struggled to see the ball and were victims to some stout pitching from the mound. Conversely, Harrells couldn’t get bring anything into their gloves as the Eagles soared above them with the bat.

Holding steady, down by three runs in the third inning, there were runners on second and third and two outs. Sabrina Batts sent a heater that was dropped by the catcher. The opposing batter trotted to first with Harrells seemingly confused about what was happening. Batts took the ball and sent it to first, but the baseman wasn’t ready and it soared past her, prompting the advance of all the runners, making it 5-0. She’d settle in and finally lock them down but not before they added one more to close out the third.

Harrells would eventually take the loss and managed to keep the Eagles from running away with it, but the third inning rally was too much to overcome. The Lady Crusaders sit on back to back losses to kick off the year, 9-0.

The Lady Crusaders are now 0-2 and will be looking for their first win of the year on Wednesday and Thursday where they will travel out to Arendell Parrott and Nesue Christian.

Baseball

The Crusaders couldn’t find any luck on their end either as the Arendell Parrott Patriots ripped through the Crusaders on the diamond.

By the second inning, they were down by six runs with nothing to show for it on their end. Harrells found some success in the third and pushed out a run, but were met with heavy resistance for the remainder of the game. The Patriots would tack on three more runs in the final frame to add insult to injury, sending Harrells back to their dugout with the loss, 9-1.

Now at 1-1 they will return to the diamond on Monday and Thursday where they will be on the road, facing the Grace Christian Eagles and the Wayne Christian Eagles respectively.

