Lady Spartans trounce Eagles at home for first win, 16-0

Cameran Poole pulls the ball and hits the small gap between the third baseman and the foul line for a double.

On a chilly evening out in the Union district, the Spartans welcomed Douglas Byrd to their diamond for softball. The Lady Spartans unloaded in the third inning, pulling in 15 runs to end the game early and take their first win of the season, 16-0.

It started slow as both teams were using new pitchers which slowed the game a bit. Cameran Poole debuted on the mound for the very first time in her career and had a stout backfield covering her. They banded together to keep the Eagles from scoring, despite having opportunities with Chloe Smith, Haily Hazelwood and Alexis Davilacruz keeping grounders infield with precise fielding.

Poole remained poised despite struggling to keep her pitches in the strike zone, she’d make up for it with two outs from grounders that she quickly got in front of, shutting them down. Offensively, the Spartans struggled at the plate even though they managed to get on base from a slew of walks. Their sole score in the first came from the speedy Morgan Smith, who stole home after a wild pitch from the Eagles.

It was the third inning when everyone was seeing the ball, up and down the list, everyone managed to get a hit and the runs started coming. Between the frequent walks and dribblers that got past the infield, Union hit the mercy mark and the umpire called the game after Poole hit a dinger in the outfield to clear the bases and bring in the final three runs.

Union took the win to kick off their year, 16-0. The Lady Spartans will be back in action next week when they face the Kinston Vikings at home on Tuesday then travel out to James Kenan on Thursday.

