Spring kicks off with a bang as Sampson schools ready for new year

Spring sports are kicking off, as everyone ties their cleats and oil their gloves. Midway will be looking to repeat success as they went deep into the playoffs last season.

Clinton

Baseball (2-0)

The Dark Horses start their year out with back to back wins over Lakewood and Wallace-Rose Hill. They will hit the diamond this week with three games, barring the weather where they will face the Leopards, Bulldogs and the Richlands Wildcats.

Softball (1-1)

The Lady Horses split their first week of play losing to the Bulldogs of Wallace by a run then toppling Lakewood by 10. This week they will face those those two once more then take on their county neighbors the Hobbton Wildcats.

Soccer (1-1)

Clinton soccer is looking to make a big splash again like they had last season. They defeated the East Duplin Panthers in their first game of the year by scores but were shutout by Union Pines, 3-0. This week they look to prepare for the long season, taking on D.H. Conley then traveling out to Currituck County to face the Knights on Friday.

Harrells

Baseball (1-1)

Harrells split their first week of play in the diamond, stifling the Heide Trask Knights 9-3 then fell in their next encounter against the Arendell Parrott Patriots, 9-1. Coming up they will face the Wayne Christian Eagles on Thursday as they look to garner steam as the season unfolds.

Softball (0-2)

The Lady Crusaders are hoping to turn things around, taking back to back shutout losses to open up their season, falling to the Heide Trask Knights and the Cape Fear Christian Eagles. This week they take on the Arendell Parrott Patriots and the Neuse Christian Lions on the road.

Soccer (0-1)

The Lady Crusaders started the year with a bang, that ended in heartbreak as they fell to the Village Christian Knights in a game that couldn’t be decided in regulation. They lost the penalty shootout 3-1.

They will see the North Brunswick Scorpions this week on the road as they try to find their first win of the season.

Hobbton

The Wildcat baseball and softball teams will be playing their first game of the season this week as they host the Spring Creek Gators on the diamond on Tuesday March 5.

Soccer (1-1)

The Lady Cats split their first week of play falling to the Fike Demons 9-0, but returned with a big win over their longtime rivals the Midway Raiders, 5-1. They will return to action on Tuesday, March 5 hosting the Spring Creek Gators.

Lakewood

Baseball (1-2)

The Leopards had a busy week, taking on three opponents in their opening week. They’d take big losses to both Wallace and Clinton, but capped out the week with a win over the James Kenan Tigers, 15-6.

They have another packed round of baseball this week with two road games and a home game as they face Wallace and Clinton once again then face the Lejeune Bulldogs on Thursday March 7.

Softball (0-3)

Lakewood has struggled in their season opening week, dropping three in a row and only scoring five runs in the contests, losing to Wallace, Clinton and James Kenan.

This week they will have a chance at redemption as they face Wallace and Clinton again then end the week taking on the Lejeune Bulldogs.

Soccer (0-2)

The Leopards have had a rough go of it in their first two matches as they were shutout in both contest by a margin of 21-0, against Wallace and Kenan.

This week will be a long one as they split between home and away, facing the Wallace once more then taking on the West Columbus Vikings.

Midway

Baseball (0-1)

After their season opening loss against the South Johnston Trojans, they will be taking on the East Duplin Panthers twice, splitting between home and away this week. On Saturday they will host the Whiteville Wolfpack to end their first official week back on the diamond.

Softball

The Lady Raiders will kick off their season this week as they take on East Duplin twice, bouncing between home and away. They will end the week competing against the Hoggard Vikings at home.

Soccer (0-1)

Midway start their season off at .500, taking down the Rosewood Eagles in a 4-0 shutout then finding themselves on the tail end of a beatdown, losing to their county rivals, the Hobbton Wildcats.

They will face the East Duplin Panthers on Tuesday then follow that up, defending their home pitch, against the Harnett Central Trojans on Thursday.

Union

The Spartan baseball and soccer teams kick off their season this week as they face the Seventy First and James Kenan. The baseball team has an additional game as they take on the Kinston Vikings.

Softball (1-0)

The Lady Spartans started their year off with a bang as they trounced the Douglas Byrd Eagles in a 16-0 rout.

This week, they will split between home and on the road as they face the Kinston Vikings and the James Kenan Tigers.

