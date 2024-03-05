Lady Spartans sputter out in first half, unable to recover and eliminated by Red Barons, 48-37

On Friday, the Spartans hosted the No. 11 Gates County Red Barons for the second round of the state tournament. It was a rough one in the first half but Union closed the gap only to fall apart in the fourth as the Red Barons moved on, taking the win, 48-37.

The Red Barons came out, guns blazing in the opening quarter as Union scrambled to get their footing. Gates was able to stifle the opposition, keeping the deadly Ariyona Spearman contained and their sniper Zadariyah Faison covered, hindering their prime scorers. Still they managed to get some points on the board as the Barons gave Union opportunities at the free throw line, which allowed them to stay close. They managed to earn nine points in the first but trailed by four at the end of it all, 13-9.

The second quarter was arguably their worst of that evening for Union with Gates able to hold the Spartans to only four. However, the Red Barons were unable to runaway, garnering a plethora of missed opportunities, shut down by the stiff Union zone, that locked down the perimeter and the lane. Faison would be the only scorer of the quarter, sinking a long range three and converting one of two of her free shots at the line. Though this quarter offered little in scoring, the drama was high, with both sides sporting a resoundingly loud audience.

Both coaches weren’t shy about yelling as they tried to kick up their teams efforts with both sides missing opportunities and making mental mistakes in this high stakes game. At halftime, Union was trailing by nine, 22-13.

After the break, Union took a beating in the early minutes as their drive had seemingly run dry. The Barons were able to dominate the court, leaving the Spartans stuck in the mud as they sluggishly tried to mount a comeback. They were dead yet, however, as Spearman woke up her squad with coast to coast drive for two. A big steal led to Centavia McKoy popping off a three in seconds, prompted a panic by Gates. Suddenly their poise diminished as their swats at the ball had become physical resulting in numerous visits to the charity stripe.

Spearman and Faison took the majority of the visits to the free throw line, Spearman went six for nine at the line and Faison converted all four of her shots for a combined 10 points out of their 17 points scored in the quarter. These clutch heroics by the Spartans brought them to within three of the Barons as the third came to a close. Union rallied and trailed by a few entering the final frame, 33-30.

In the fourth, Union lost control and the magic from the third fizzled out. They couldn’t get anything rolling as the Barons proceeded bury them, reestablishing their dominance from the second. The Spartans were unable to overcome the 11 point deficit they had found themselves in and the game closed out, ending Union’s tenure in the state tournament, 48-37.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page