Lady Bulldogs deliver Midway their second straight loss, 4-2

The Lady Raiders soccer team hosted Princeton on a chilly Monday night, continuing their early season non-conference play. Having suffered a loss their last outing, Midway was looking to get back into the win column. Things started out great, however, it quickly dissolved with the Lady Bulldogs surging past Midway to claim a 4-2 victory.

The Lady Raiders dominated early possession, keeping the battle out front of the Princeton goal for several minutes. The Lady Bulldogs would get occasional run outs, but Midway routinely forced the issue back into the Princeton zone. After generating their second corner kick of the game, Midway’s Rachel Eldridge played the kick-in off her chest and into the goal for the first score of the game. With 27:07 left in the half, the Lady Raiders led 1-0.

After that, the game gradually transitioned to a battle in the midfield with the Lady Bulldogs beginning to gain better handle of possession. Fortune benefited Midway, though, when Alondra Acosta placed a high floater on goal that fell behind the goalkeeper and into the net for a Lady Raiders 2-0 lead.

This advantage was short-lived, though, as Princeton drew a PK in the box. The kick soared just above the reach of Midway goalkeeper Mackenzie Lee and sliced the Lady Raiders lead down to 2-1 with 17:41 left in the first half.

The game again shifted toward the midfield and even down into the Midway zone as the Lady Bulldogs had found some traction. They earned a corner kick and with 12:36 left in the half tied they game up at 2-2 on the kick-in.

Later, Princeton got the go-ahead goal after Lee drifted out to play a loose ball. The Lady Bulldogs won the foot race and sent a shot into the empty net for the 3-2 lead with 3:57 left in the half. That margin proved to be the halftime score.

When play resumed in the second half, the action continued much like the first half ended. Princeton took possession and held on for much of the duration. They got a somewhat early goal in the half as a ball was placed on goal and was just high enough to give Lee trouble. It went in off her fingertips, jolting the Lady Bulldogs who led 4-2 with 27:32 left in the game.

That score held up the remainder of the way as Princeton celebrated the win, handing Midway their second straight loss.

The Lady Raiders, now at 1-2 overall, didn’t have much time to sulk as they were right back on the field on Tuesday at East Duplin.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page