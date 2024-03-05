The Raiders topple South Johnston 6-2 in rematch.

Christian Gainey unleashes a pitch toward home plate. He was credited the win for Monday’s game.

After absorbing a loss in their season opener a week ago, the Midway Raiders enacted revenge on South Johnston on Monday night, charging past the Trojans to stake a 6-2 victory.

The Raiders fell into a jam in the second inning, getting into a bases-loaded fiasco. They nearly got through the adversity unscathed but surrendered a walk to allow one run to score, putting South Johnston ahead 1-0.

It was downhill from there for the Trojans, however, as they repaid the favor in the bottom of the second, gifting Midway with a bases-loaded opportunity of their own. John Nelson McLamb blistered a ball into right field, plating two runs for the Raiders to put them up 2-1.

After that, hits by Wyatt Herring and Wyatt Richards assisted in scoring two more runs apiece that helped Midway establish a 6-1 lead.

South Johnston did earn one run back to make it 6-2, then threatened in the top of the seventh, but ultimately Midway held the Trojans at bay with solid mound work down the stretch.

Leading Midway at the plate was Tripp Westbrook with two hits. Tanner Williams, McLamb, Richards, and Herring all added one hit with two RBIs apiece. On the mound, Christian Gainey went five innings for the Raiders, getting six strikeouts against two runs allowed on one hit and four walks. McLamb pitched the final two innings, getting four strikeouts against one hit and one walk.

Midway is now 1-1 on the season and was just getting their busy week underway. They were set to travel to East Duplin on Tuesday before hosting them on Thursday and then hosting Whiteville on Saturday.

