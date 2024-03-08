Clinton dominates Lakewood on the diamond, 12-2

Clinton and Lakewood met up for the second time this young season on Tuesday night, doing work on the baseball diamond in non-conference action. In a much different outcome from their first meeting, the Dark Horses pounced all over the Leopards, marching away for a 12-2 victory in six innings.

There was no scoring in the first inning but the action picked up in the top of the second when Clinton posted the first run of the game. Connor Tyner was credited with an RBI as his hit scored Zyhan Wallace.

The next couple at-bats were fruitless but Lakewood tied things up in the bottom of the third when Rylan Godbold scored Julian Edwards to make it 1-1.

After that, though, it was all downhill from there for the Leopards. Clinton had an explosive at-bat in the top of the fourth inning and started driving nails in the carpet. Tyner and Wallace paired up again for another run, breaking the tie to make it 2-1 Horses. After a walked batter, Will Bass drove in two more runs, scoring Roady Carter and Tyner to make it 4-1. Then, hits by Camden Davis and Cooper Sessoms made it 6-1.

Lakewood did earn one run back in the bottom of the fourth to bring the tally back to 6-2 but it was all Horses from there. They scored five more runs in the top of the fifth before a wild pitch scored the final run in the top of the sixth to make it 12-2. Unable to get the lead back below 10 runs, the Leopards suffered the mercy-rule loss, falling 12-2.

Statistical leaders for the Dark Horses were Davis with three hits followed by Tyner and Brennen Bell with two hits. Bass, Sessoms, and Jaxson Smith each had one hit. Bass started the game on the mound, giving up one run on two hits against three strikeouts, a walk, and one hit batter. Peyton Moore closed the game out, giving up one run on four walks against five strikeouts.

For Lakewood, Samuel Johnson and Heath Britt each had one hit.

With the win, Clinton is now 3-0 on the season. They were scheduled to be back on the field Friday against Richlands. Next week, they are set to travel to West Brunswick on Wednesday and host Mintz Christian Academy on Thursday.

For Lakewood, they are 1-4 overall and were set to host Lejeune on Thursday. Next week, they will travel to Fairmont on Thursday then Lejeune on Friday.

