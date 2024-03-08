Lakewood falls to Dark Horses in diamond, 12-6

What began as a great game for the Lady Leopards on Tuesday quickly dissolved into an experience they’d like to quickly forget. After opening up a three-run lead, Lakewood could only watch as the Lady Dark Horses posted a 7-run fourth inning to charge ahead and stake a 12-6 victory.

Lakewood got all of their runs in the first two innings of the game. After Clinton opened the scoring up with a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Lady Leopards countered with a three-run effort in the bottom of the first as Danica Carter, Tayler Fye, and Anna Cashwell all scored runs for a 3-1 lead.

The Lady Dark Horses again tallied one run in the top of the second, cutting the deficit down to 3-2, but Lakewood posted three more runs from Madison Haney, Carter, and Fye to make it 6-2.

Clinton countered with yet another run in the top of the third to halve the deficit down to 6-3, but the game was about to drastically change. The Lady Dark Horses pitched a shutout the remainder of the way and coupled that with an explosive offensive performance to surge ahead of the Lady Leopards. When all was said and done, Clinton stormed all the way back and then some to post a 12-6 victory.

Statistical leaders for the Lady Dark Horses were Alivia Capps and Carmella Carlton with three hits each. Gracie Bass had two hits and Emery Johnson, Niah Torres, Zoey Morrisey, and Da’Niyah Coxum all had one hit apiece.

Stats for Lakewood weren’t immediately available.

With the win, Clinton is now 2-1 overall. They were scheduled to take on Hobbton on Friday before hosting West Brunswick on Monday and Mintz Christian Academy on Thursday.

For Lakewood, they dropped to 0-5 on the season and were slated to host Lejeune on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page