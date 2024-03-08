Spartans fall in baseball, dominate in softball over Vikings

Union split the difference on Tuesday with the Spartans falling to Kinston while the softball squad crushed the Vikings, 15-0.

Baseball

It was close at first for Union who had been struggling last season to make any kind of head way. This season looks different for the Spartans as they fought hard against the Vikings but fell out as the game went on, 15-5.

In the first inning it was neck and neck, with the Spartans jumping ahead by one. The chilly evening grew even colder for Union though as they struggled to get back on board. By the third, they were trailing by three and were looking to close the gap, but a huge showing by Kinston at the top of the fourth slammed the door shut on the Spartans with an eight run rally to seal the deal.

They’d travel out to Kenansville to take on the Tigers on Thursday where they fell 11-0, leaving them at 0-2 to start the season off. Find the full story of this game online.

Softball

The Lady Spartans had a slow start to kick off their game against the Lady Vikings. They’d pick up the pace and have the game locked by the fourth in a 15-0 win.

Union took to the mound to kick things off and it was three up and down. On their first at bat, they struggled to make contact, but Morgan Smith had managed to get on first. From there she rounded the bases, picking up three bases and stole home to get their first run of the game.

From here, it was all Spartans as they were making contact, punishing the opposing pitcher en route to their blowout victory.

Their next contest didn’t go as planned out at Kenansville, where the Lady Tigers would take the win, 6-3. Full coverage of this game can be found online.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page