Lady Wildcats dominate pitch, Hobbton baseball blows out Gators

Aiden Grimes slides safely into second base as the second baseman fumbles the ball.

Noah Adams slices under Spring Creek’s catcher as he leaps for an over thrown ball

McKayla Harris dribbles downfield looking for an opening. She two goals and two assists.

Kaitlyn Rodriquez beats the throw at third as she comes in after a triple. She later scored the only Wildcat run.

The Hobbton Wildcats’ spring season kicked off Tuesday evening getting two of the wins. The baseball team shut out Spring Creek 25-0 in three innings. The Lady Wildcats’ soccer team shut out Spring Creek 7-0. The softball team had some consistency problems giving up 11 runs to take an 11-1 loss.

Soccer

The Lady Wildcats scored early and often in the first half taking a 5-0 lead into the break. Spring Creek played a little better in the second half. The Hobbton coaching staff started playing most of the bench for experience in the second half as well.

For the Wildcats, McKayla Harris had one goal and two assists, Denisse Jorge Garcia had two goals, Tanaja Snead had two goals, Brianna Rangel had one goal and one assist, and Julie Herrera Sanchez had one goal and one assist. The Wildcats are 2-1 on the season and play again Saturday at The Brittany.

Baseball

The Wildcats sluggers started on the Gators in the first inning and never let up. Spring Creek’s pitching was weak and a lot of the Wildcats’ scores came on batters walked in. The second inning was a long one with most of the scoring.

Wildcat baseball coach Jason Fussell commented, “It was a good game to start the year. We threw strikes which is a plus and played solid defensively.”

For the Wildcats, Lathan Warren had one at bat, two runs and three RBIs. Ben Santos had one at bat, one hit, two runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Garrett Britt had two at bats, tow runs one hit two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Noah Adams one at bat, one hit, two runs and one RBI. Cole Weeks had two at bats, one run and three RBIs. Zach Aman scored four runs, one hit, one RBI and one double. Kasey Lee had two at bats, three runs, one hit and one RBI. Kade Corbett had one at bat, three runs, one hit and two RBIs. Aiden Grimes had one at bat, three runs, two RBIs and one double.

Softball

With two juniors and two seniors on the team, the inexperience showed as Spring Creek jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The game was halted in the early on as a lighting problem rear it head. After jury-rigging the control box, the game continued.

Kaitlyn Rodriquez scored the Wildcats only run in the fifth inning. The game ended after the fifth on the mercy rule. The final was 11-1.

Baseball and softball will host Heidi Trask Thursday. JV baseball will start at 4 PM. Varsity baseball at 6:30 and softball will be at 6 PM.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page