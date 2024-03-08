Midway recovers and sweeps East Duplin in series, 8-3

The Midway Raiders earned their third-straight win of the season on Thursday night, rallying past East Duplin to claim another win. After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Midway quickly bounced back and got things going to stake an 8-3 victory, sweeping the Panthers on the season.

East Duplin came out firing on all cylinders in the top of the first, capitalizing on one hit after another to apply tons of pressure to freshman pitcher Tanner Williams. The Panthers tallied two runs and seemed to be riding high. Fortunately for Midway, though, after a meeting on the mound, the Raiders quickly recovered and retired the side.

In the bottom of the first inning, they immediately got back both runs when John Nelson McLamb hit a blast into the outfield to score Wyatt Herring and Wyatt Lucas to make it 2-2.

Jumping to the bottom of the second, Lucas recorded a big hit that scored Wyatt Richards and Luke Peterson, pushing the Raiders advantage to 4-2.

East Duplin got one run back in the top of the third inning, making the game tight again at 4-3, but that’s as close as it’d get. After a scoreless fourth inning, Midway recorded two runs in each the fifth and sixth inning to build their lead up to 8-3.

The Panthers failed to threaten anymore and the Raiders secured the victory with the final score of 8-3.

Stats for the Raiders were not immediately available, though as a team they collected seven hits and benefited from two walks and two hit batters.

Midway, now 3-1 on the season, is slated to take on Whiteville on Saturday, weather permitting. Next week, they are set to host Cape Fear on Wednesday and Triton on Thursday.

