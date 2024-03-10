Funds secured for William Irvin Warren Fieldhouse

There was plenty of gratitude to go around out at Midway High under cloudy skies to brighten the mood. Friends, family and the Raider community banded together on Tuesday to officially break ground on their new William Irvin Warren Fieldhouse.

The fieldhouse bears the name of a former student, had been working on acquiring a field house for the Raiders. He passed away before they broke ground but his daughter, Wendy Spell, ensured her father’s dream came to life.

The foundation, which is also named after him, is responsible for making this dream a reality gathered the funds after many moons to finally break ground also bears his name as well. The project had been in the works since 2016 and would cost $950,000 to to complete. With all hands on deck, Midway was able to get the ball rolling and have raised a total of $825,000, which covers the cost of the physical structure but no lockers or equipment.

The Raider community is optimistic, however, to raise the remaining funds and have a goal to cover the entire project by June 2024.

Bradley Jackson, chairman of the fieldhouse committee, was ecstatic to see they were finally able to get this off the ground. Mark Hammond, executive director for Auxiliary Services, spoke on the challenges for getting the fieldhouse funded and the time it took. So much was involved to get this off the ground given the rising costs of materials and finding the right contractor. They found a local company to take the bid and will be looking to break ground soon.

Spell spoke highly of the commitment from the community to aid in bringing this building to life and was thankful for all those involved.

“This is something, Daddy had wanted for a long time.” Wendy Spell said, wiping a tear from her eye.

She quipped about how he would have told her to stop talking and there was laughter from the crowd, bringing humor to a bittersweet moment. With everyone having a chance to speak and giving praise, a prayer was said by Aaron Lane and then they officially broke ground with seven shovels.

