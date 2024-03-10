Union hires Bryant Rodriguez for baseball, aims to turn program around

Proudly dressed in all Union gear, the twenty six year old coach is looking to inject life into a program that has remained stagnant for years. Union has been trying to return the program to a competitive level and with the departure of their former coach, Bryant Rodriguez is aiming to revitalize baseball out at Union.

The Spartan baseball program has been in a downturn since the COVID era and the boy from the Bronx has a slew of playing experience behind him with a history of playing all the positions in the sport during his time to revive the team. His knowledge and love for the game can be felt despite his soft spoken nature. He understands the time and effort it takes to teach and coach the skills neccessary for this technical game. After his first game this week against Kinston and the practices leading up to it, he knew he had a mountain to climb.

Rodriguez acknowledges that this is an uphill battle, with few players who have experience on the team. This doesn’t deter him from bringing in new faces to give everyone a shot at playing.

“It’s a raw group of boys. I’m a big believer in giving everyone an opportunity to show and play if they give me their all. For some of them it’s there first time playing and some our returning. We’re the diamond in the dirt, we just got to put a few things together.”

Rodriguez is trying to instill a resilient mentality in his team, aiming to prevent them from getting in their own way as he put it. Much like the football program, the Spartans have been a “free lunch” team with opponents bullying the fledgling program. This not acceptable to him and he wants to turn that around.

When asked why he took the role with a team that is in need of a serious overhaul, he paused for a moment to gather his thoughts and gave a little chuckle, relishing the challenging question.

“I feel more passion going into it. Everyone is counting us out, you know, we’re the underdogs. It’s time to show everyone we’re not that stepping stone. We’re going to show up and give them a good fight. If you beat us, if we get in our own way, then we go out on our shields and live to fight another day.”

Coming from a baseball culture, Rodriguez admits it’s different around these parts. He spoke of how tryouts were a huge deal where he was from, with multiple players gunning for any position available. At Union, the pool is shallow with mostly inexperience. This is just one part of challenge, the other part is the instilling fundamentals and confidence in a program that has been struggling.

Rodriguez is working diligently to remedy this and isn’t going to sugar coat the scenario, admitting they may not win many games this year because the process to get the program back up to a competitive state is an arduous one. He spoke about how the players are used to losing and building the foundation of confidence and skill is no easy feat. It’s not just work though, he wants the team to have fun and feel like they are apart of something.

“I hope towards the end of the season we win at least five or six games, it’s a low standard, but then again, they have to get comfortable with me. I’m the outsider, I gotta earn my brownie points with them.” he said smiling, “Going forward we’re gonna lose a chunk of our team because they are seniors, we’re just gonna have to keep growing. It won’t be this year, may not be next year, but we’re going to bring glory to the Spartan empire. We’re not free lunch and we’re not a stepping stone.”

