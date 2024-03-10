Lady Raiders topple Panthers, complete series sweep, 10-7

The Midway softball team hosted East Duplin on Thursday night, their second meeting of the year, in a non-conference 2A battle. Midway had already earned the victory over the Lady Panthers earlier and completed the sweep on Thursday, winning 10-7.

It wasn’t exactly an error-free game for the Lady Raiders, who would love to have seen cleaner play that could’ve kept the game from being as close. After a perfect three up, three down in both the first and second innings, Midway also put their bats to work, getting some big hits to build a 3-0 lead.

The Lady Raiders’ perfect defensive game came to an end in the top of the third when they gave up a walk and one hit, but no runs were scored and the game remained 3-0.

Jump to the top of the fourth and that’s when things began to tighten up. After Kyleigh Stonerock caught a fly ball in left field to retire the first batter, pitcher Sarah Autry surrendered her second walk of the game. The next batter got a single into the outfield, putting runners at second and third, which set into motion a plague of errors that assisted East Duplin in cutting into the deficit. A passed ball and an error generated the first run and a sacrifice bunt put the other Lady Panthers base runner over to third. An RBI into the outfield scored that run, making it 3-2 headed to the bottom of fourth.

A big inning in the bottom of the fourth, though, helped catapult the Midway lead as they strung together a 5-run effort, seemingly blowing the game open with a score of 8-2.

Another crucial mistake in the top of the fifth, though, opened the door for East Duplin to counter. The Lady Panthers led the inning off with a triple into the outfield and this batter was immediately scored on a sac-RBI to make it 8-3. A pop fly into center field quickly helped the Lady Raiders get the second out before a ground-ball back to pitcher Jordan Christopher produced what should have been a routine play at first for the third out. Instead, the throw was high and over the head of the first baseman, which opened the door for the Lady Panthers to earn back all five runs to draw back to within 8-7.

After that, though, Midway earned back one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings and gave up no more runs and clinched the 10-7 victory.

At the plate, the Lady Raiders got big performances from Tamia Gwynn, Kylie Ives, and Peyton Herring, who all had three hits. Mollie Bass, Stonerock, and Christopher all had two hits and Eva McLamb and Ella Clark each had one hit.

Midway is now 2-0 on the season and was slated to host Hoggard on Friday night. Next week, they will take on Triton on Thursday.

