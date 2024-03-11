Clinton dominates Richlands in late game 9-3.

The Dark Horses hyping each other up as they enter the fifth with a one run lead.

On Friday evening, the Dark Horses hosted the Richlands Wildcats on the diamond. The brisk wind blew in Clinton’s favor by the fourth as they proceeded to trample the Wildcats, sending them packing with a 9-3 loss.

It was close one for a majority of the game as they were deadlocked 1-1 from the first inning. Clinton and Richlands found themselves unable to cross the plate, as the infield and mound game was superb for both sides. Little separated these two foes, but the Clinton dugout was still optimistic as their head coach said to them right before they went back out on the field.

“We can beat these guys.” he said with vigor, hoping to reignite the team.

By the fourth with two outs, Dark Horse Will Bass came up big with a line drive into shallow center, sending the runner at third home as they took their first lead of the game, making it 2-1. The Wildcats were able to stop the bleeding and take their chances at the plate. Connor Tyner was pulled from the mound after a solid performance with four strikeouts and one run allowed for Cooper Sessoms in relief.

After a bit of a warmup phase, he locked in and gave the batters some tough throws to hit. With runners on second and third, Sessoms sent a low pitch that resulted in a weak grounder that Alexander Evans scooped up and made an athletic play, sending a heater to first for the final out of the inning.

Camden Davis was the lead off for the Horses in the bottom of the fifth, he hit a grounder up the middle that couldn’t be contained by the second baseman, allowing for him to find his home on first base. This was the catalyst that sparked another successful offensive run for Clinton. Evans tapped the ball on a well timed bunt to advance the runner at first. Using his speed, he blazed a trail to the bag, setting up the Dark Horses for another run to cross the plate.

Richlands struggled to stop the offense as the Clinton was seeing the ball well, Sessoms made the sacrifice and brought home Davis and Evans to third. The Wildcats were collapsing and their following pitch was a sign of things to come. The throw couldn’t be blocked by the catcher resulting in a walk and Evans sprinted home. Richlands was able to shut it down but it wasn’t pretty as a mistimed steal by Clinton turned into runners at the corners. The Dark Horses ended the inning on a strikeout but were leading by three, 4-1.

Clinton would score another five runs after shutting out Richlands in the top of sixth, effectively slamming the door on the Wildcats. They’d tack on two more runs in the seventh but it was far from what they needed to get back into it and the Dark Horses took their fourth straight win on the year, 9-3.

They have two games this week, splitting between home and away, as they travel out to West Brunswick on Wednesday Mar. 13 to take on Trojans, then host the Mintz Christian Lions the following day.

