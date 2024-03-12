Clinton sprints to four straight, Midway on their heels at 3-1

Clinton leads Sampson County in the diamond, rocking out four straight wins. Midway Raiders following closely behind at 3-1.

Clinton

Baseball

The Dark Horses are coming up in a big way this season, toppling their foes 48 runs to 22 allowed. The past week, they took down Lakewood and Richlands, allowing only fives runs for the two games while raking in 21.

On the mound, Brennon Bell leads the charge with an anemic, 1.31, following that, Cooper Sessoms maintains a decent stat line as well with a 2.80. Nelson Vann has been tricky to pick off, stealing six bases so far, with Roady Carter and Alex Evans tied for second with 4.

Looking ahead, they will face an equally tough West Brunswick Trojans (5-0). They have been on fire in their first five contests, allowing only 14 runs while smacking in 44. Their next contest will be against the Minzt Christian Lions who are just starting their season out, playing their first game on Tuesday, Mar. 12.

Softball

Clinton has been seeing the green orb well this season, starting off 3-1 for the new season. Last year, the Lady Horses had been struggling but have turned a new leaf, sending home 39 runs compared to the opposition’s 14. They took their first loss to Wallace Rose-Hill in a close one at 4-3.

They are led on the mound by freshman Alivia Capps who is holding a 2.15 ERA, thus far. Carmella Carlton has been a offensive monster for the Horses with eight hits (tied with Gracin Bass), eight RBIs and a behemoth slugging percentage at 1.153.

They will be up against the West Brunswick Trojans on the road then follow that up, hosting the Mintz Christian Lions.

Harrells

Baseball

The Crusaders have split their first four games sitting at 2-2. Kicking off the season, they toppled the Heide Trask Titans 9-3, then fell to rivals, the Arendell Parrott Patriots 9-1. Their largest margin of victory came against the GRACE Christian Eagles, routing them by 14 at 16-2. They followed that impressive performance with a shutout loss to the Wayne Christian Eagles at 10-0.

They will be looking to break out this week, hosting both opponents, as they face the Village Christian (2-2) and the Rocky Mount Eagles (1-0) on Tuesday and Thursday.

Softball

Harrells has been struggling in the early goings of the season, falling to 1-2. Errors have been the bane of their existence as they raked in 11 out of the three outings, with the most coming against Cape Fear at five.

They came out on top in their third game against the Arendell Parrott Patriots on the road, smacking them silly with a 12-0 victory. Reagon Cannon has been the offensive leader for the Crusaders with .500 batting average with four hits, 2 RBIs and a .600 OBP. Sabrina Batts has been keeping it clean on the mound with a low 1.11 ERA, she has also used her speed to keep the offense rolling with three stolen bases.

They have a busy week coming up with three games as they look to come back at try and improve their score. They host Wake Christian (1-0) on Tuesday Mar. 12, then they will be on the road Wednesday and Thursday, to face Rocky Mount (1-0) and Neuse Christian (0-1).

Hobbton

Baseball

The Wildcats have only played two games so far and have won one and lost the other. They came out screaming in their season opener with a vicious mauling of the Spring Creek Gators 25-0, but fell to the Heide Trask Titans in a shutout, 5-0.

They will be looking to add to the win column this week, having faced Pender on Monday at home, they will face Spring Creek and Heide Trask on Mar. 12 and 14.

Softball

The Lady Cats are looking to right the ship as they are coming into a sluggish start, earning only four runs while allowing 33 in their first three games.

McKenna Thornton leads her team on the offense with two hits and a stolen base. Miley McLamb, Zannah Hairr and Lilly Bowden all have been playing lockdown defense with a 1.000 field percentage.

They will be on the road their next two games after their match against Pender on Monday. They will face Spring Creek (2-2) on Tuesday then Heide Trask (3-0) on Thursday.

Lakewood

Baseball

Lakewood is six games deep and have garnered a 2-4 record as their season unfold. Their games have come with a heavy price with their losses coming from huge deficits, with 47 runs allowed and earning 20 runs. Their closest loss came against Wallace Rose-Hill when they lost by a sole run, 2-1. In both of their wins they raked in 30 runs while holding the oppositions down to just seven against Lejeune and James Kenan.

Ayden Gray leads the team with 10 RBIs. Tyler Tew and Landon Neal with seven runs are leading the Leopards. On the mound, they’ve been struggling to keep the runs under wraps with Landon Neal holding the lowest ERA at 4.38.

They have two games this week on the road. They will have faced the Fairmont Tornadoes (2-3) on Monday then they follow that up with a trip to Lejeune (0-3), looking to pummeling the Bulldogs again to add their win column.

Softball

The Lady Leopards have been on the rocks this season, coming in at 1-5. They took a beating in their season opener against the Bulldogs of Wallace Rose-Hill, 18-0 and from there the trend continued, going on a five game losing streak by no less than six runs. They snagged their first win against the Lejeune Bulldogs winning by three, 15-12.

Anna Cashwell is the clear frontrunner of the offense, holding a .684 on base percentage, netting one home run, 16 stolen bases, seven runs, six RBIs, 1.076 slugging and a triple. They’ve been struggling to keep the opponents hits to a minimum with both pitchers posting a 10 plus earned run average.

Coming up on the slate they have one game and will be on the road to face the Lejeune Bulldogs (3-1) on Thursday, Mar. 14.

Midway

Baseball

The Raiders are riding a three game winning streak after losing their season opener to South Johnston. They’d topple South Johnston in their next encounter, then sweep East Duplin in a pair of games against each other.

Wyatt Herring is leading the Raiders offensive with a 1.000 batting average and has yet to not get on base this season. Tripp Westbrook leads his team in runs and hits with two a piece. Herring, Wyatt Richards and John McLamb are tied with two RBIs a piece.

They will be hosting Cape Fear (3-3) and Triton (2-2) this Wednesday and Thursday as they continue to climb the ladder, looking for more dubs to add to their record.

Softball

The Lady Raiders have come out swinging this season, pulling in a 2-1 record to kick things off. With back to back wins over East Duplin, followed by a close loss that ended in extra innings against Hoggard, 3-1 in eight.

Peyton Herring is keeping the team a float with her bat, breaking even at the plate with a .500 and a 1.000 slugging percentage. Eva McLamb leads her team with four hits and three RBIs. Tamia Gwynn has been hard to keep track of and stealing three bases so far.

They have just one game this week as they take on Triton (3-1) this Thursday on Mar. 14.

Union

Baseball

The Spartans are sitting at 0-2 to kick off their season and are looking to rebuild this season. Their first two games were rough losing by double digits in both affairs to the Kinston Vikings and the James Kenan Tigers.

They will split the week and will have faced the Douglas Byrd Eagles (0-4) on the road Monday then follow that game up with the Seventy-First Falcons (1-3) on Thursday.

Softball

Union softball were on fire in their first two encounters, toppling the opposition, 31-0 in both games. They took their first loss to James Kenan on Thursday (see full coverage online).

Mackenzie Carter has been leading at the plate with a 1.000 batting average. Hailey Hazelwood and Chloe Smith lead their team with stolen bases with six a piece. Smith also leading hits (6) and RBIs (5).

They have two games this week, including their game against the Rosewood Eagles (3-1) on Monday, then they will face a tough Clinton squad on Thursday as they travel to the Lady Horses (3-1).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page