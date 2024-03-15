Raiders cold at the plate, muster one hit; fall in close one 2-0

The Midway Raiders baseball squad hosted Cape Fear on Wednesday night, continuing their journey in non-conference play. This part of their journey the Raiders will look to quickly put behind them as the Colts controlled this game from start to finish and claimed a 2-0 over Midway.

Cape Fear struck first in the top of the first inning, getting a lead off runner aboard after being hit by the first pitch of the game. He then stole second base during the next at-bat and two batters later was scored on a hit into shallow center field. After claiming the 1-0 lead, the Colts went down in order via strikeouts and the game moved on to the bottom of the first.

Midway went down in order in the bottom of the inning and the game quickly moved to the second.

Cape Fear drew more blood in the second and in similar fashion. The first batter drew a walk and later stole second. He scored on a big hit into left field, making it 2-0. After that, the Colts were again held off and the Raiders had their work cut out for them.

But again, it was three up, three down and the game quickly moved to the third.

The third inning passed by rather uneventfully, much to the relief of Midway, but the Raiders were still in dire need of some offense to come alive. They did manage a baserunner after Luke Peterson was hit by a pitch, but Midway couldn’t cash in and still trailed 2-0.

The fourth inning also passed by with neither team generating any offense; instead both pitchers turned in a three up, three down effort and the game rolled on into the fifth.

The error bug returned against the Raiders in the top of the fifth when a pick off attempt from first to second resulted in the ball careening into the outfield. The baserunner reached third but was later called out on a close play at the plate. Midway avoided any runs being scored, but time was running out on their chances of getting back into the game.

The Raiders could not find a way to make contact. Strikeouts for the Colts were piling up as Midway had only mustered up a pair of base runners.

With the game in the top sixth, Cape Fear got a lead-off line drive into center. He later stole second base and with no outs was in scoring position. He was bunted over to third during the next at-bat but the Raiders recovered and prevented the run.

Still, offensively Midway couldn’t make anything happen. Other than a hit batter in the bottom of the sixth, it was three more strikeouts for Cape Fear and the game was now in the seventh inning.

Just like the innings prior to it, the defensive slug-fest continued in the final frame. Cape Fear was taken down in order and when the Raiders got the bats back into their hands, one baserunner following a hit batter was all they could offer up.

As a result, the game ended with the Colts in jubilant celebration with their 2-0 win.

Wyatt Herring had Midway’s only hit of the game, a pop-up fluke that fell in no-man’s land behind first base. Outside of that, and a smattering of walks and hit batters, the Raiders offense was handily shut down.

Now at 3-2 on the season, Midway didn’t have much time to sulk following the loss as they immediately turned right around and hosted Triton on Thursday night, find full coverage of this game in Saturday’s edition of the Sampson Independent and online at www.clintonnc.com.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page