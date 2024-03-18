Lakewood fights to turn season around

On a beautiful afternoon at Lakewood High, the baseball team was warming up, standing parallel to one another and tossing the ball back and forth. Head Coach Austin Tanner sat in the grass with his toddler, observing and scheming, looking to turn the Leopards season around after a bumpy start.

The Leopards have shown glimpses of potential and are seeking to better their play. Between close losses and blowouts, Lakewood has the talent to soar above the fray but have fallen short in areas that have kept them down. The Independent arrived to ask what needs to change to bring the fledgling team back from the grave.

Tanner is looking to help shape the young minds and change the mentality, trying to fortify a winning spirit. The coach made it clear that there was mechanics that need to be fixed such as finding the strike zone from the mound and getting bats to balls at the plate. Lakewood has gone over ten runs in four games and have lost only one of those contests, falling to county neighbors, the Clinton Dark Horses.

Those three wins are the only ones they have this season. They have improved saving their devestating loss to Clinton for the second time, in their second encounter with Wallace-Rose Hill they lost by one, holding them to just two runs after losing by ten in their season opener. They also, held Fairmont in check though they fell by three, the contest only saw nine runs total with a 6-3 loss.

He went on to say they needed to be more competitive at the plate, when asked how do you coach that he had a response at the ready.

“I wouldn’t say it’s coaching, it’s more mentality.” he paused to pick up his son as he grew fussy, “They got have be competitive.”

He spoke highly of the conference they play in and admitted that it is a tough one, citing Rosewood, Hobbton, North Duplin and Neuse Charter.

“Our conference is tough. Rosewood, Hobbton and North Duplin they are always strong. Neuse Charter, you never know what you’re gonna get, they’ve had some competitive teams the past couple of year. Union has a new coach, so I don’t know how they’re gonna look, they could give us a challenge.”

After speaking on the conference, Tanner spoke about how to generate the competitiveness he needs from his crew. He kept it simple and firm, saying all it takes is just one man getting on board to buy into the winning mentality. Tanner didn’t mince words when asked about what happened to the spirit and where it went.

“We had a guy last year, who did whatever I asked him, whenever I asked him. Losing Collin Hunter really hurt, because he had that mentality and he gave that to the rest of these guys. We just have to get that back. We’ve got guys who can do it, we just go to get them act on it.”

Tanner remains optimistic and praised his team for their talent, claiming they just need to buy in and give it their all. It shows with their last game of the week ending with a dub in a close bout against the Lejeune Bulldogs, taking the win by two runs with a 16-14 win.

“The rest of the season is whatever we make it, I mean, we have just as good of a shot to win the conference as anyone else, we just have to compete.”

