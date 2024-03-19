Leopards remain winless on pitch, Tigers escape nail biter on diamond

The Lakewood ladies didn’t have the best of nights out on the soccer and softball fields. In an entertaining game during softball, momentum swung back and forth but James Kenan grabbed hold of it last and captured the 12-9 victory. Things were a little more decisive on the soccer field with the Lady Tigers staking a 5-1 victory.

Softball

James Kenan jumped out to an early lead, plating three runs in the top of the first inning to go up 3-0. Lakewood, however, answered right back. Danica Carter got things started with a walk then Tayler Fye took a hit by pitch and trotted to first. Anna Cashwell got a knock to get on the bag. All three would find their way home to tie things up at three all.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Leopards extended their lead, again getting three runs from the trio of Carter, Fye, and Cashwell, pulling ahead by three runs to take the lead, 6-3 .

The bats really got cranking for the Lady Tigers, though, as they came storming back in a fury. In the top of the third inning, James Kenan earned one run back to make it 6-4 before Lakewood shut them down. The Leopards ran cold in their at bat, giving Kenan a chance to breathe. Then in the fourth inning, they plated four more runs, three of which came on a three-run home run on a ball that was absolutely smashed out to left field. The onslaught ended and the Lady Tigers had charged ahead 8-6, to reclaim the lead. They added another run in the top of the fifth, making it 9-6 and seemingly putting themselves in control.

Lakewood, though, wasn’t done yet. Cashwell got on the bag to start the inning off then Alyssa Faircloth was hit by a pitch to join Cashwell on base. A blast into the outfield from Kiyah Braxton brought both Cashwell and Faircloth home to bring the score to within one run at 9-8. Brennyn Rouse made it to base with two outs, an error by the second baseman allowed Braxton to score, tying things back up at 9-9.

James Kenan retaliated and got a run right back in the top of the sixth to go back ahead 10-9. The Lady Leopards were in position to go ahead in the bottom of the inning with runners on second and third, but the Lady Tigers defense stood tall and kept Lakewood from scoring. They added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh while the Lady Leopards fizzled out in their last at bat, giving James Kenan the win by three runs, 12-9.

With the loss, Lakewood are now 1-7 overall and enter conference play this week. They will have faced Union (3-2) on Tuesday (catch full coverage of this game online at www.clintonnc.com) then host the North Duplin Lady Rebels (3-1) on Thursday.

Soccer

Over on the soccer field, the Lady Leopards finally broke into the scoring column for the first time this season, avoiding getting shut out for the sixth time this season. They kept the game fairly close for much of the way, trailing just 3-1 throughout before the Lady Tigers added a couple more goals for the 5-1 final tally.

Now sitting at 0-7, the Lady Leopards will enter conference play this week, facing first the Union Lady Spartans (2-2) on Tuesday (catch full coverage of this game online at www.clintonnc.com) then they will host the North Duplin Lady Rebels (0-4) on Thursday, with both teams looking for their first win of the season.