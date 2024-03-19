Leopards fall to James Kenan for back to back losses, 9-4

The Lakewood baseball team kicked their week off on Monday night, hosting James Kenan in non-conference action on the diamond. After falling behind early, the Leopards couldn’t find a way to mount a comeback effort and fell off absorbing the 9-4 loss.

The Tigers struck first, getting a pair of runs off of a wild pitch in the top of the first inning and going up 2-0. Lakewood fought back and got one back in the bottom of the inning after Samuel Jackson got aboard, drawing a walk. He later stole second and third base before sliding into home following a wild throw, making it it 2-1. James Kenan would add another pair of runs in the second while the Leopards were struggling at the plate in the second, to make it 4-1, going into the third.

James Kenan then opened things up in the top of the third as chaos ensued. They couldn’t be stopped despite the Leopards best efforts as the Tigers were hitting the gaps forcing the home team to scramble all around the field. Kenan would cross the plate four times in this at bat, giving them a seven run advantage to make it 8-1.

After that, Lakewood made every effort to get back into the game, starting in the bottom of the fourth inning when they got three runs back. A hit by Garrison Harter scored Landon Neal, then a balk allowed another run to cross, closing the gap to five, 8-3. Carmine Pope got a hit to score Harter, making it 8-4.

In the fifth, the Leopards loaded up the bases, really making things interesting, but the Tigers got out of the jam without any harm done to preserve their 8-4 lead.

Lakewood got a few more threats but each time James Kenan stood tall and avoided giving up any runs. The Tiger added an insurance run in the top of the sixth and held on, taking the victory, 9-4.

It was a big night at the plate for James Kenan, who had 16 hits on the game. For Lakewood, they offered up seven hits. Neal and Heath Britt had two hits apiece. Ayden Gray, Pope, and Harter all had one hit.

The Leopards are now 3-6 overall. They were slated to jump into conference play on Tuesday, traveling to Union (0-2) you can find full coverage of this game online at www.clintonnc.com, and are scheduled to host the North Duplin Rebels (3-3) on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page