Popular community sport opens registration for summer

The teams from last season say a prayer after the game.

Last summer, the Garland Softball league had a huge turnout with players and parents alike. The community was ripe with pride as they gave the children from the community something to do during the long summer.

“We had 150 kids last year and had a very competitive season. We are hoping for more kids this year and are looking forward to the kids playing. The infields have been reworked and we are hoping to make improvements.” Todd Marshall of the Softball committee commented.

With few things to do as they await another school year, Garland has hosted the league to give the children a sense of belonging, teaching them values and teamwork. This season they are looking to grow those numbers and registration has begun for the ‘24 season.

Players from ages four to 18 can begin registration on March 22 and April 12 at 6 to 8 p.m. with a $10 fee at the Garland Baptist Church located at 55 West 2nd Street. Online registration is available for returning players with the link being posted on the Facebook page for the Garland Softball League. Online registration costs $11 with the deadline on April 14.

Items needed to sign up is simply a parent or legal guardian and the player’s birth certifcate. For more information look to the Garland Softball League Facebook page or email your questions to [email protected].

The new season begins on June 3.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page