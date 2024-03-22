Raiders shutout undefeated Blue Devils

The Midway Raiders hosted 2A foe South Lenoir on Wednesday night out on the baseball field. It was a great night for the Raiders on both sides of the ball as they matched strong offense with strong defense to pitch a 10-0 shutout over the previously undefeated Blue Devils.

Midway started their impressive defensive performance in the top of the first, forcing a groundout and two strikeouts to strand one runner on base. They then went right to work offensively in the bottom of the inning four runs to open things up early. Wyatt Lucas got the Raiders going, drawing a 1-out walk then stealing second on a wild pickoff attempt. John Nelson McLamb got a hit into right field to score Lucas, putting Midway up 1-0.

Carson Tew followed suit with a single into center field and Tripp Westbrook recorded an RBI of his own on another hit into the outfield that scored Camden Wilson, the courtesy runner for McLamb. A wild pitch scored Tew before Wyatt Scott kept the hits going for the Raiders, singling into right field to score Westbrook to make it 4-0.

A hit batter and one base hit aided South Lenoir in getting a pair of runners on base in the top of the second. The Blue Devils, though, never got the chance to threaten as McLamb was handing out strikeouts left and right from on the mound.

The second, third, and fourth innings all passed by with no scoring and the game reached the fifth before the Raiders warmed up again and went to work. McLamb drew a leadoff walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Wilson, who was moved over to second on a base hit by Tew. Two batters later, Scott doubled into right field to score both Wilson and Tew, pushing the Midway lead to 6-0. After Tanner Williams drew a walk, Tew was later scored on a transaction that was initiated by a Wyatt Richards ground ball to second, making it 7-0.

Finally, Midway put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning on another series of hits. First was Lucas getting a single into left field and McLamb followed up with a walk. Tew hit a sharp line drive into right field, scoring Lucas to make it 8-0. Westbrook got a single up the middle to score McLamb before a Scott double into lift scored Tew to represent the winning 10th run.

Tew and Scott led Midway with three hits apiece. They were followed by Westbrook with two hits and Wyatt Herring, Lucas, and McLamb all had one hit apiece.

On the mound, McLamb gave up no runs to go along with 12 strikeouts against three hits and two walks. Dale Martin closed the game out, allowing no runs, no hits, and no walks while recording one strikeout.

The Raiders are now 5-3 on the season and were scheduled to host West Johnston on Friday night.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page