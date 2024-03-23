Midway takes losses on pitch and diamond, soccer squad drops nine straight

The Lady Raiders softball and soccer teams have seen better days after both took losses on Wednesday night at the hands of South Lenoir. For the soccer team, it was a close battle between the two schools but the Lady Blue Devils eked out the 3-2 victory. Over on the softball field, momentum swings were the nature of that game but it was South Lenoir that snagged it late, rallying for an 8-4 victory.

Softball

The Lady Blue Devils jumped on Midway early, getting one hit after another to show that they weren’t intimidated by the reigning 2A East Regional Champions. Taking advantage of these early hits, South Lenoir generated an early run to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Jump to the bottom of the second, the Lady Raiders answered with a solo home run over the left field line by Kyleigh Stonerock to tie things up at 1-1. That was short-lived, though, as the Lady Blue Devils immediately answered in the second by getting the run back to make it 2-1.

Another jump in the action saw the next round of scoring take place in the bottom of the fourth. Jordan Christopher got things started with a line drive into center field and was followed by Stonerock who drew a walk. Both runners were scored on a triple into right field by McKenzie Williams, who was later scored on a passed ball to put Midway up 4-2.

It was all downhill for the Lady Raiders from there, though, who suffered a disastrous inning in the top of the fifth as South Lenoir plowed past Midway in taking an 8-4 lead.

That lead held up the remainder of the way as the Lady Raiders couldn’t threaten any more and fell by the 8-4 final.

In the game, Midway had a total five hits, which were split evenly between Tamia Gwynn, Kiley Ives, Christopher, Stonerock, and Williams who all had one apiece.

With the loss, Midway is now 4-2 overall and had concluded their week. Next week, the Lady Raiders were slated to host Fairmont on Tuesday before traveling to South Johnston on Wednesday and at Fairmont on Thursday.

Soccer

After being tied at 2-2, the Lady Blue Devils generated their decisive third goal to post the 3-2 victory. Midway fell in their next game, shutout by the Princeton Lady Bulldogs 6-0, finding themselves in a nine game skid. Next week, they will travel to North Johnston on Monday and South Johnston on Wednesday.

