Lady Horses lose nail biter against Franklin Academy, 1-0

On Friday the Lady Horses hosted the Franklin Academy Patriots in a heated game that came down to the superior play of the backlines from both teams. Only one goal was made in this tight contested match and the Lady Horses couldn’t recover and fell by a goal, 1-0.

The two teams fought valiantly under clouded skies as a drizzle came down on the field. Franklin got on the board in the first couple of minutes of play and were threatening for more. However, Clinton tightened up, their backline and Kailee Parrish kept the game within reach. The Lady Horses struggled to generate any offense in the first half, playing timidly and were unable to break out. By the half’s end, Clinton had take one shot on net with Franklin generating four corner kick and three shots, 1-0.

The script was flipped in the second half and the Lady Horses came out with some moxie. Gone was the timid play and aggression became their theme. The strikers and midfielders had gotten in step with one another and began moving the ball more easily. The Lady Patriots were fighting back and keeping the passing lanes closed, but Clinton managed to find some room.

After a few aggressive runs at the opposing net, they earned their first corner kick of the evening. Ava Williford put a beauty of a cross near the opposing keeper but their stout play turned the chance away. Franklin would recover and race to opposite side, but Caroline Holland, Kam Worley and Evyn Johnson weren’t having it and proceeded to keep them from advancing any further. In one moment, they had snuck by them by Parrish was ready and made the save to keep the game at 1-0.

With just ten minutes remaining, Jenna Jackson had broken out and made two supreme runs for the net, just her and the Patriot keeper. Franklin managed to turn both opportunities away to close out the game and escape with the win over Clinton, 1-0.

The Lady Horses enter into conference play this week and have a pair of games against West Bladen (1-2-1), hosting them Tuesday and traveling to them on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page