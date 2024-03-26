Spartans hang on but couldn’t strike back; Wildcats shut out Union, 12-0

As the crisp air came over the Union district, Hobbton arrived ready to face their conference opponents on the diamond. The Spartans were able to make some moves but the Wildcats were the clear victors, walking away with a double digit shutout, 11-0.

It started out rather slowly as Union tried to find the strike zone and the Wildcats were able to take their bases. The Spartans were able to slow the bleeding and capped off Hobbton at four before taking their turn at the plate. The Wildcats, however, were not as kind sending them down with zero runs. The Spartans were able to slow them up in the second, allowing only a run to cross home.

Alas, Union would still leave the inning empty handed with Hobbton slowly pulling out of reach at 5-0. In the third, both teams were stuck at the plate unable to generate any runs and keeping each other in check. However, Hobbton exploded in the final two innings to gen up the mercy rule, rolling out with seven runs in the fourth and fifth.

Union was unable to respond and the game was called, giving Hobbton their first conference win of the season, 12-0.

Zack Aman led the Wildcats in RBIs with three on the evening, Aman and Kasey Lee tied with two hits a piece. Noah Adams and Aman were the speedsters of the team, stealing three bases from the Spartans. Lee only gave up one hit and garnered nine strikeouts in the contest.

Hobbton, as of this writing, sits at 6-3, and will have faced Lakewood on Tuesday. They have two more games upcoming as they take to the road to face Wallace-Rose Hill (4-5) then on Saturday they compete out in Wilson where they will take on the Wilson Christian Chargers (4-3).

Union is still looking for their first win of the year, sitting at 0-5. They were slated to visit North Duplin on Tuesday where the Spartans will be aiming to takedown the Rebels (5-3) in conference play.

