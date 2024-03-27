Familiar name leaving Lakewood to take torch for Raiders

Barrett Sloan is moving on and will be donning the blue as he takes over the Midway Raider football program.

Sloan was looking to go back home after his time at Lakewood, but lamenting leaving his boys behind. It wasn’t an easy decision, the coach conceded, attesting to shedding some tears over the decision.

Now, a new challenge awaits him as he will be standing in the spot where his father, Tommy Sloan, stood many moons ago. Sloan was the head coach for Raiders from 1973-1998 and 2010-2013. His accomplishments and contributions to Midway were honored by naming the stadium after him, where his son will now lead the Raiders.

“Change is always difficult but sometimes it’s a good thing,” Sloan told The Independent. “I’m looking forward to being closer to my roots and be able to go back home where it all started for me.”

Midway is excited to bring the hometown boy back. Aaron Lane, Midway’s athletic director, made it clear that Sloan was the right man for the job, taking over the Raider football program, which has run into some consistency issues.

“We are excited to hire Barrett as our head football coach. Barrett embodies every characteristic we were looking for in a head coach. He had great enthusiasm, a phenomenal relationship builder and understand the tradition and importance of Midway football,” Lane stated.

Lakewood leaders said they were sad to see Sloan depart, but understood the move for the young coach.

“Lakewood High School has had a long history of good coaches. We are proud that Coach Sloan is part of the history of Lakewood footballl,” said Athletic Director Darren Hulen. “He has steadily improved over each of his years as head coach of the Leopards. We understand the move to go back home to coach and wish him the best of luck except one night of the year.’”

