Midway’s softball team crushes Fairmont in back to back games

In anticipation of unsettled weather in the coming days, the Midway Lady Raiders hosted Fairmont on Tuesday evening, battling in a double-header to kick off Southeastern Athletic Conference play. Both games were shortened significantly after Midway posted back-to-back dominating victories, winning 13-2 and 15-0.

Game 1

With the Lady Raiders already scheduled to host Tuesday’s game, they represented the home team in the early game. After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Midway went on a big run to snatch the victory.

It all got started in the bottom of the first inning behind a single into left field by Kiley Ives. Pinch running for her was Sam Carter, who stole both second and third bases before Kyleigh Stonerock drew a walk. A triple into right field by Peyton Herring drove in Carter and Stonerock which put the Lady Raiders ahead at 2-1. Two batters later, Eva McLamb reached on an error that scored Herring, making it 3-1.

After holding the Lady Tornadoes off in the top of the second, Midway went right back to work in the bottom of the inning. Sarah Autry got aboard first on a ground ball single and was bunted over to second base on a fielder’s choice by Tamia Gwynn, which she successfully beat out, making both runners safe and Autry taking third. After Ives completed her next at-bat, which was a single into the outfield, both Autry and Gwynn had scored to make it 5-1. Later, another hit by Herring scored Carter (again running for Ives) to make it 6-1.

Fairmont got one run back in the top of the third, but the Lady Raiders kept churning. They generated enough runs by the bottom of the fifth inning to hit the final tally of 13-2 to force the mercy-rule win.

For Game 1, Ives led Midway with three hits. She was followed by Stonerock, Herring, and Autry who all had two hits apiece. Gwynn, McLamb, Ella Clark, and Veronica Tart all had one hit.

Game 2

Changing things up in the second game, the Lady Raiders became the visiting team and picked right back up from where they left off. They exploded in the top of the first inning, getting 12 runs across the plate and blew things wide open from the start. They added two runs in the second and another in the third to reach a lead of 15-0. After the Lady Tornadoes failed to counter, the game was called after three innings, yielding a 15-0 victory for Midway.

Leading the charge in this game was Gwynn, Ives, Herring, and Kara Beth Benton all with two hits. Christopher, Clark, and Autry all had one hit. Defensively, it was a near-perfect game for Midway as they allowed just one baserunner on account of an error.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are now 6-2 overall and start off 2-0 in league play. They were slated to take on South Johnston on Wednesday, but that game was postponed due to rain.

A long break now lies in front of Midway as they enjoy Spring Break next week before back up on Tuesday, April 9 with a home game against West Bladen. That same week, on Wednesday, they will travel to face Hoggard before traveling to West Bladen that Friday, April 12.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page