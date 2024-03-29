Lady Wildcats clinch first win over Leopards; Hobbton sneaks past Lakewood 7-6

In cool, windy weather, the Hobbton Wildcats baseball hosted the Lakewood Leopards Tuesday evening. In a tight duel, the Wildcats got the win in the bottom of the seventh inning. The final was 7-6.

Both teams got runs in the first inning. The second was scoreless as was the fourth and fifth. Lakewood scored two in the third for a 3-1 lead. The Wildcats came alive in the sixth picking up five runs for a 6-3 lead.

In the seventh, the Leopards picked up three runs in the top of the seventh to ties the score at 6, all. In the bottom of the seventh, the Wildcats picked up the winning run.

For the Wildcats, Will Blackman had one run, Zy Smith had one hit, one run and one RBI. Garrett Britt had two hits, a double and scored one ru. Cole Weeks had one run, Aydan Lawson had one hit and 2 RBIs. Zack Aman scored one run, Kasey Lee had two hits, and a double scoring two runs with a double and a triple. Caden Martin had one hit and one run.

Smith and Britt had three stolen bases each. Martin and Cole Weeks had one stolen base each.

Lakewood’s Rylan Godbold had one hit with two RBIs and scored one run. Samuel Johnson had two hits with a double and score two runs. Heath Britt had one hit and scored two runs. Landon Neal had one RBI, Carmine Pope had one hit and score one run. Garrison Harter had tow hits. Johnson had two stolen bases. Britt, Neal and Harter had one each.

The Lady Wildcats got their first win of the season with a 10-2 victory over the Lady Leopards. No stats available.

