Barrett Sloan leaves Lakewood; set to take the torch and lead Raiders to new heights

It was all business from the beginning as Barrett Sloan adjusts his headset after giving his team a pep talking during the Star Communications Pigskin Jamboree.

The Lakewood Leopards said goodbye to their beloved coach, Barrett Sloan, who had injected grit and pride into their football program. He will be moving on from the Leopards and taking over the Midway Raiders football program in the ‘24 season.

A couple of weeks prior, at a baseball game watching Lakewood, seeing the young men he had led on the gridiron, he knew a chapter in his life was closing. You could see him taking it all in as his time at Lakewood was coming to a close. Sloan stated the decision was hard but said he is optimistic to be back tat his hometown school.

“Change is always difficult but sometimes it’s a good thing. I’m looking forward to being closer to where I grew up and being closer to my roots, where things started for me, where I fell in love with the game and fell in love with what it means.”

He admitted there would be challenges with the move but took solace in knowing that he will be leaving the Leopards in a better spot. Last season, the fruits of his labor had flourished as the Leopards touted a 10-3 record, taking the Carolina 1A by storm and winningthe conference title. They beat out North Duplin (9-3) in a nail-biting rivalry game ,23-15, and followed that up with a gritty victory over the Eagles of Rosewood, 29-28.

It didn’t end there, taking the title was just one accolade as the Leopards made it to the third round of the playoffs. They would put down the Northwest Halifax Vikings (60-16) and Perquimans Pirates in a heated overtime battle, 35-28. He spoke highly of the 2023 season and was proud of what they were able to accomplish.

“My favorite memory was winning the conference championship this year, seeing how hard those kids worked for it and watching them, moved me to tears. Seeing them earn it throughout the year and believing in each other in the end was great.”

A question that has been posed to him numerous times since news broke of his return to Midway is, how does he view taking over a program that his dad, Tommy Sloan, had such a big influence on for years? Tommy Sloan had a huge impact at Midway as the coach of the Raiders football program, accumulating a 214-127 record, eight conference titles, a state title in ‘78 and state runner up in ‘88

He acknowledged the question, handling it with grace and understanding, stating that his view is different than just ‘big shoes to fill.’

“A lot of folks have asked me that, but I don’t necessarily see it like that. I see it as a torch that is being passed on; I’m gonna take it and keep it moving forward, that’s my job,” he said. “Obviously dad, had a LOT of success here, but a lot of things are different now than in the 90’s.”

Sloan will be leading the Raiders in a stadium named after his father. He will be donning the royal blue and stepping out on the gridiron, knowing that his father left a legacy which has motivated him to leave a legacy of his own.

“It’ll put a chip on your shoulder when you’re playing in front of the fans in a stadium with dad’s name on it, it definitely means a little more to you, but then again you want to leave your own legacy and not live in dad’s shadow.”

Sloan will be taking what he learned from his seven years as the coach at Lakewood and aiming to impart the wisdom he has learned from being a Leopard. He stated how you have to learn to take the reins and keep everyone on the page, saying that in his first couple of years he had to learn to bridge those gaps between coach and team. Learning to develop those relationships faster was something that helped turn Lakewood into the team they are today. He admitted he didn’t fully understand that in his formative years, but understood after some time in the hot seat, running the Leopards program.

There were some intangibles that he touched on, but other aspects that he felt these young men need that can carry them forward in life, beyond football, that he hopes to impart on the program.

“We learned how to coach different aspects of the game, not just offense, defense and fundamentals. Teaching them, how to be tough, gritty, how to be a man and how to be mentality tough. These are things that only experience can teach, and I’m very appreciative of Lakewood giving me that opportunity.”

Midway is a different animal and Sloan is ready for the challenge. He spoke highly of the program, citing the community involvement, the facilities and the new field house where ground was recently broken for the build. It will be different for him, going from a 1A to a 2A school, but he sees it as an opportunity to bring more kids into the game he loves so dearly. He awaits the challenge and is eager to get into the saddle and take the Raiders to new heights.

