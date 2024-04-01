Dark Horses golf team speak regarding their season

Finn Howard swats the ball and drives it far, though he would grab another ball and go again, vying for perfection.

It was a beautiful day on the golf courses out at the Coharie Country Club the other day. Prom is around the corner and most of the team was out getting fitted for their tuxes for the event. A select few players on the Dark Horse team were on the course with their clubs neatly packed and ready to work on their craft.

Head Coach Eddie Gray stood by and observed his team, chipping shots and perfecting putting at the practice green. Brock Sumner, James Darden, Ayden Lamb and Finn Howard were hard at work, but smiling, enjoying the weather and the game. Gray informed the Independent that they were going to work on a few mechanics as the week was drawing to a close before spring break.

Ayden stayed on the practice green to work on his putting, Darden and Sumner went ahead to play a round of 18. Darden poked fun at Sumner as the camera was locked on him, he took it in stride and joked.

“I gotta make this look good for the paper,” he smiled while lining up for the drive.

Though they were having a laugh, they took the game seriously and were laser focused on their shots. A crack sounded as Sumner smashed the ball toward the fairway, watching where it would land. Darden went next and drove the ball, with it landing just a little behind Sumner.

Sumner was in high spirits following the first hole he played that day scoring par despite his first drive going into the rough. He turned it around and made a sound stroke, putting the ball back on the fairway and followed it up with chip shot that landed fairly close to the pin. Taking a few breaths and a couple of practice putts, he sunk the shot and celebrated quietly. Following the hole, he spoke with the Independent.

He is hard at work during the golf season, spending roughly two and half hours every day on the course perfecting his craft.

“I think I’m getting a little more comfortable, so I’ve been making better runs, I guess. I think I’ll finish out the year pretty well,” he said with a smile, regarding how he felt looking forward.

Darden just hit his chip shot on the green after a rough go of it, determined though, he kept pressing and set himself up nicely on the green. He admitted the team hadn’t started off the way they had wanted, but was optimistic about their progress, praising the atmosphere and performance. Regarding his performance, he was light hearted and honest in his answer.

“Well, compared to last year almost anything would be an improvement. I’m not quite where I expected to be but we’re still making progress,” Darden said, he continued speaking about the team, “I’m excited to see how we do and if we’ll make it to regionals. I’m really just excited to see how everyone else does and how they’ve improved.”

Gray spoke highly of his team and assured the Independent that they were on track to have a successful season and are on pace to make it to Regionals, with a team average shooting at 350. He admitted they had a slow start to the season but they have been trending upward. The Dark Horses have a lot of new players on the team who are inexperienced.

“They’ve been working hard, these (new) guys and they haven’t played a lot of golf, but when they get more rounds under their belt they’ll get better. I wanna make regionals and just do the best we can, we’ll have some individuals who will make state.”

