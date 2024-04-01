Wildcats advance to next round after toppling Chargers on diamond, 16-6

This past Saturday, Hobbton travelled out to Princeton High for a tournament where they faced the Wilson Christian Chargers on the diamond. The Wildcats handled took the game after an explosive three inning rout, 16-6.

Both teams were slow to start and two innings would pass before any scoring took place. At the top of the third, Hobbton took off and rallied, bringing in seven runs before the Chargers would be able to stop the bleeding. The Wildcats grabbed their gloves following an electric at bat and readied up in the infield.

Hobbton went to work on the defense and were able to keep the Chargers contained and allowed only a run before shutting the door on Wilson. In the following inning, the Wildcats sent a trio of runs to home giving them 10 runs total, the Chargers were able to shut it down before it got out of hand and trailed by nine walking into their next at bat.

Wilson was able to make huge strides in their next at bat. The Wildcats struggled to keep them off the bags as the Chargers rallied, sending five runs across the plate. Hobbton buttoned up their defense and closed them off. Still leading, but Wilson encroaching, 10-6.

However, the Wildcats were ready for them and on their next at bat, they plated six runs to give them a ten run lead, putting the Chargers on the hot seat as they faced the mercy rule entering the bottom of the fifth. Hobbton stood firm and shut them down, leaving them scoreless and taking the win in five innings, 16-6.

Cole Weeks and Aydan Lawson led his team at the plate, bringing in three runs a piece. Three Wildcats brought in two a piece with Will Blackman, Zy Smith and Caden Martin sharing the second spot in RBI totals. Martin, in addition to leading in RBIs, he led Hobbton on the mound in strikeouts with strikeouts. Kasey Lee trailed by two on the mound, garnering three strikeouts in the game.

The Wildcats now sit at 8-4 on the year and were slated to face the Princeton Bulldogs (6-4) on Monday, Apr 1.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page